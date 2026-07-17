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Loggerheads set to break single-season record for sea turtle nests on Sanibel and Captiva islands

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
Loggerhead sea turtles in mid-July are within about 100 clutches of breaking their singe-season record for nests on Sanibel and captiva islands
Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Fooundation
/
WGCU
Loggerhead sea turtles in mid-July are within about 100 clutches of breaking their singe-season record for nests on Sanibel and captiva islands

Loggerheads have always fancied Sanibel and Captiva islands.

They have no choice.

Female sea turtles always return to the beach of their birth, which means their mommas favored the two islands, as did their mommas’ mommas, and so on to a time long before it was written down anywhere.

But 11 years after the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s record-keeping began in 1992, the island set a record with a combined 1,177 loggerhead nests.

This year’s loggerhead nesting season continues in full swing. With several more weeks left, if another hundred or so nests are dug, the record from three years ago will fall.

A team of sea turtle biologists took this image of the spunky loggerhead sea turtle named Pat Benantar with a light bulb color safe for marine turtles when the team from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation encountered her on May 12, 2026, as she laid what is her final known nest
Environment
Sea turtle named after '80s rock star found dead in Captiva Island surf zone after vessel strike
Tom Bayles
A female loggerhead sea turtle, named after the 1980s rock icon was found on the beach with her hind end missing after being hit by a boat.

Meanwhile, there is more good news on the loggerhead front: by mid-July the earliest-laid nests have already hatched, sending thousands of hatchlings racing down the beach and into the Gulf.

That’s 4,640 hatchlings to be exact.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

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Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentLoggerhead Sea TurtlesSanibel Captiva Conservation FoundationSanibel IslandCaptiva
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
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