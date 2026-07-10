Made-up holiday to avoid bee stings turning into international bee habitat campaign

Whether you are an apiarist or beekeeper, apiculturist or pollinator advocate — or simply a bee enthusiast — you likely are aware that Don’t Step On a Bee Day is observed every July 10.

The originally made-up "holiday" observance has grown from an unofficial reminder to wear shoes outside to avoid summertime bee stings into a broader campaign promoting habitat awareness for bees and other pollinators.

The day is celebrated by bee lovers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“I was curious whether it was a safety issue for people or a safety issue for bees,” said James Cutway, a Myakka City beekeeper. “And it sounds more like it's for people. So obviously, if you don't want to step on bees, wear your shoes.”

About 70% of native bee species nest in the ground. Most dig tiny tunnels in bare soil, leaving small dirt mounds with a hole in the middle.

It takes an act of Congress to create a federal holiday like Memorial Day or Juneteenth. Those days often close state and federal offices, and sometimes private businesses too. Calendar makers include the date every year because the federal government has made it official.

Made-up holidays work differently. No legislation, no official recognition. Groups like the National Day website compile lists of unofficial and novelty holidays, but the days catch on largely through word of mouth.

Don't Step on a Bee Day is one example. It has built a social media following on Facebook, X, and Instagram, relying on supporters to spread the word rather than any government mandate.

It’s not to be confused with other apiary-related days buzzing around such as World Bee Day and World Honeybee Day, though all three share a core environmental message: a reminder that bees play a critical role in our ecosystem.

Cutway, who is past president of the Suncoast Beekeepers Association, said environmental factors, and not a made-up novelty day, tell him all he needs to know as far as being stung is concerned.

“When we have a bad hurricane coming the bees know it. And they're grumpy. They have a bad attitude,” said Cutway, who has been stung on lousy weather days “more times than I care to admit.”

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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