Young osprey snagged in fishing line returned to wild after rescue, rehab at von Arx Wildlife Hospital

A young osprey rescued from a fishing line entanglement high in a tree on Marco Island has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild after receiving care at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

Earlier in May, the von Arx Wildlife Hospital received a report of a young osprey hanging from fishing line approximately 75 feet above the ground. Brittany Piersma, Wildlife Biologist with Audubon Western Everglades, responded to assess the situation and help coordinate rescue efforts.

Initial attempts to reach the bird involved coordination among Audubon Western Everglades, Marco Island Police Department, Marco Island Fire Rescue, and Brian Beckner of Native Bird Boxes. Due to the height of the entanglement, specialized equipment was needed to safely access the osprey.

LCEC responded quickly and deployed a bucket truck, allowing Dylan Goodwin, LCEC’s Journeyman Line Specialist, and Quentin Lutz, LCEC’s Lead Line Specialist, to safely free the bird from the fishing line.

"We're trained to respond to emergency situations, and helping the osprey was just the right thing to do," said Goodwin.

"It's rewarding to know the bird is safe and back where it belongs," said Lutz.

Once rescued, a shared volunteer for the Conservancy and Audubon Western Everglades transported the osprey to the von Arx Wildlife Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Hospital staff determined the bird had sustained minor abrasions from struggling during the entanglement, as well as an encircling wound around one toe. The osprey received supportive care, including antibiotics and pain management, while veterinary staff closely monitored its recovery.

1 of 4 — A rescued osprey awaits transport to the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital for treatment and rehabilitation.jpg A rescued osprey awaits transport to the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital for treatment and rehabilitation.jpg Conservancy of Southwest Florida. 2 of 4 — A rehabilitated osprey returns to the wild following a collaborative rescue and recovery effort.jpg A rehabilitated osprey returns to the wild following a collaborative rescue and recovery effort. 3 of 4 — A young osprey takes flight after successfully completing rehabilitation at the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital.jpg A young osprey takes flight after successfully completing rehabilitation at the Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital. 4 of 4 — LCEC crews use a bucket truck to rescue a young osprey entangled in fishing line high in a Marco Island tree.jpeg LCEC crews use a bucket truck to rescue a young osprey entangled in fishing line high in a Marco Island tree.

After several days of treatment, the bird was moved to a flight enclosure, where it was able to strengthen its muscles, observe natural behaviors, and continue feeding activity alongside other recovering ospreys. Following several weeks of rehabilitation, the osprey was deemed ready for release and successfully returned to the wild.

“A massive thank you from Audubon Western Everglades to LCEC for their response, to the von Arx [Wildlife Hospital] staff for our valuable relationship in rescuing wildlife, and to our volunteers for transporting animals and helping with rescues," said Brittany Piersma, Wildlife Biologist with Audubon Western Everglades.

Entanglements involving fishing line and other debris are a common source of injury for birds throughout Southwest Florida. In these situations, rapid response is critical, as prolonged stress and injury can significantly impact an animal's ability to recover and survive.

This young osprey represents just one of more than 3,500 injured, sick, and orphaned native animals cared for annually at the von Arx Wildlife Hospital. “From entanglement injuries to orphaned baby wildlife, each patient relies on specialized medical care, dedicated staff, and community support to recover and return to the wild,” said Lauren Barkley, Associate Director of the von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

Community members who encounter injured wildlife can contact the von Arx Wildlife Hospital for guidance and assistance. To learn more about the von Arx Wildlife Hospital or support its work, visit conservancy.org.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a nonprofit environmental organization that has protected water, land and wildlife in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties for more than 60 years. Through environmental science, policy, education, and wildlife rehabilitation, the Conservancy safeguards Southwest Florida’s natural resources for future generations. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, the Conservancy is home to Collier County’s only native wildlife hospital and its vibrant Nature Center. Currently open to visitors, the Nature Center is undergoing a major transformation into a new, impactful community offering—the John & Carol Walter Nature Experience, set to open in 2028. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a gateway to conservation, offering immersive exhibits, hands-on learning and expanded programs to inspire environmental stewardship and enhance the region’s quality of life.

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