Prescribed burn North of Lake O Thursday

The South Florida Water Management District will be conducting a prescribed burn of up to 25 acres today.

Motorists and those with breathing conditions such as asthma are advised to use caution North of Lake Okeechobee Thursday.



A prescribed burn will be conducted about 5 miles northwest of central Okeechobee city at the intersection of US441 and SR 70.



Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of the South Florida ecosystems.

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