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Prescribed burn North of Lake O Thursday

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
Prescribed fire, also known as controlled burning, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specific weather conditions that help restore health to fire-adapted environments.
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Prescribed fire, also known as controlled burning, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specific weather conditions that help restore health to fire-adapted environments.

The South Florida Water Management District will be conducting a prescribed burn of up to 25 acres today.

Motorists and those with breathing conditions such as asthma are advised to use caution North of Lake Okeechobee Thursday. 
 
A prescribed burn will be conducted about 5 miles northwest  of central Okeechobee city at the  intersection of US441 and SR 70.
 
Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of the South Florida ecosystems.    

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