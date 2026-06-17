Residents now allowed to light up in Hendry County, but keep safety in mind

The drought-fueled, months-long burn ban on unregulated outdoor fires in Hendry County has been lifted.

Still, residents are asked to exercise caution when burning outside and keep the following safety precautions in mind:

Keep burn piles small and manageable and no greater than 8 feet in diameter. Anything larger will need pre-approved authorization from Florida Forest Service

Burn only in an open area where a water source is readily available.

Never leave a fire unattended – that includes ensuring the fire is completely out before leaving the area.

Fires may not start before after 9 a.m. and they must be extinguished one hour before sunset.

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