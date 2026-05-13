Conservancy of Southwest Florida revamping its campus for whole new experience

About seven months and $25 million from now, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s campus will reopen transformed into what leaders hope becomes far more than a traditional nature center.

The John and Carol Walter Nature Experience will include a new amphitheater, a food truck and picnic area, expanded walking trails through the preserve, and additional electric boats for visitors exploring the Gordon River.

The goal is simple.

Get more people to connect with nature in ways that inspire them to care about the region’s environment long after they leave the property.

“My family has become deeply connected to the natural beauty and our shared way of life here in Southwest Florida,” John Walter said. “This area is important, and holds great significance to all of us. We feel a great responsibility to get involved and care for our surroundings since they offer so much meaning and enjoyment. Like many, we want our community to thrive for future generations.”

The renovation reflects a broader transformation that has reshaped museums, aquariums, science centers, zoos, and wildlife facilities across the country during the last several decades.

Beginning in the 1980s, many institutions moved away from quiet exhibits and static displays toward immersive, interactive experiences designed to make visitors stay longer and engage more deeply. Children’s museums and major science centers helped lead the movement by replacing glass cases with hands-on exhibits and attractions built around participation rather than observation alone.

That same philosophy eventually spread to aquariums, marine laboratories, wildlife rescue campuses, and nature centers.

The idea was not simply to educate visitors, but to create places families actively wanted to visit and revisit.

The result has been larger campuses, outdoor gathering spaces, food venues, walking trails, interactive exhibits, and live demonstrations designed to compete for attention in an increasingly entertainment-driven culture. The conservancy’s expansion appears to fit squarely within that national trend.

When the campus reopens in late 2026, conservancy leaders hope the redesigned property will help deepen public understanding of the organization’s environmental mission while creating a stronger connection between residents and Southwest Florida’s ecosystems.

Cranes, crews, and construction equipment are reshaping the campus, but the conservancy’s core mission remains: protect the landscapes, water, and wildlife that makes Southwest Florida worth preserving.

The $25 million cost is being provided by a grant from the John and Carol Walter Family Foundation, the largest gift in the conservancy’s history.

“There’s our hope that the re-imagined nature experience will continue to positively transform this critical regional destination so that residents and visitors will better understand how fundamental the conservancy’s mission is to each of our personal lives,” Walter said. “We hope our commitment inspires others to learn more.”

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital will remain open during construction to continue caring for injured and sick wildlife.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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