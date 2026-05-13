Waitlists opening Monday for affordable housing properties in Lee County

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers will open waitlists Monday for all six of its Project-Based Voucher Program properties in Lee County, offering eligible residents the opportunity to apply for housing across the region.

The waitlist will open on Monday, May 18, from 8 to 10 a.m. Applications will be accepted online only during this two-hour window. Eligibility is based on income requirements, and additional qualifications may apply depending on the property. Details on eligibility requirements can be found at HACFM.org/Find-Housing/HCVP-Section-8/.

Participating Project-Based Voucher Program properties include Broadway Apartments, Covington Meadows and Stella Apartments for families, as well as Coconut Grove Apartments, Latimer Crossing and Swanson Loop for seniors. These communities offer one- to five-bedroom units located throughout Lee County, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres and North Fort Myers.

Interested applicants must complete the online application at Apply.HACFM.org during the designated timeframe on May 18 and select the properties for which they want to be considered. Units will be available on a first come, first served basis, and a verification of preferences must be submitted within 14 days of application. Applicants will receive a confirmation email and will remain on the waiting list until a unit becomes available and they are contacted for an eligibility determination appointment.

Reasonable accommodations will be available upon request for those who are unable to complete the online application due to a disability or other limitation. Assistance may be requested by calling 239-334-3220 or emailing PBVwaitlist@HACFM.org.

For more information about HACFM and its programs, visit HACFM.org or call 239-344-3220.