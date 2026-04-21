Newman, Jetport wildfires nearly contained; firefighters now eye Red Flag Warnings

There have been four wildfires in six weeks within the Collier County portion of the Everglades.

The 17,000-acre Newman Fire, near the Picayune State Forest, and the 41-acre Jetport fire, about five miles from the federal detention facility Alligator Alcatraz, are both at least 75 percent contained. Another two are over.

The worry now is the weather conditions have changed to become highly favorable to fast-moving, destructive wildfires in Southwest Florida — and that is forecast be last, at least, through this week.

Add to the that the worse drought in Florida in 25 years is still drying out everything in the woods. Then add to that wildfires so far this year have burned an average of nearly 1,000 acres a day – 75 percent more acreage than this time last year.

The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings, which warn of a combination of high heat, low humidity, and strong winds.

Tom Bayles / WGCU The drought has been lowerig smaller ponds like this one on the campus of Floida Gulf Coast University, but also has lowered the level of Lake Okeechobee to the point were some of the northern shoreline is inccessable to boaters

A Red Flag Warning indicates the wildfire threat is extreme. The ominous, and often prophetic alerts, mean conditions are perfect for big blaze to break out.

Jesse Lavender, a Florida Forest Service spokesman, is happy to report his agency has been key in knocking back the wildfires in or near the Big Cypress National Preserve, including mop-up on the most recent two.

“The Newman Road Fire is 95 percent contained and the Jetport Fire 75 percent contained,” he said. But then.

“Crews will be monitoring both fires due to the Red Flag Warning that is currently in place.”

Lavender is posting regular updates about both updates at the Florida Forest Service’s pages on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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