Fish kill in Buccaneer Lagoon confirmed as isolated oxygen depletion event, not red tide

Fort Myers Beach officials confirmed Wednesday that a fish kill observed last week in Buccaneer Lagoon appears to be an acute, isolated event caused by low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, and not the result of a red tide bloom.

Water sampling was conducted by researchers affiliated with Florida Gulf Coast University's Water School.

A marine scientist from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) performed the on-site collection of water samples and conducted the subsequent algae analysis to determine the species present.

That analysis identified non-toxic dinoflagellates in the water column. Importantly, Karenia brevis — the dinoflagellate responsible for red tide — was not observed. Fort Myers Beach Environmental Project Manager Chadd Chustz emphasized that no fish kill has been observed in Gulf waters, and the event is confined to Buccaneer Lagoon.

Stephen Clark, Facebook / Special to WGCU Cleanup efforts were underway after a fish kill was discovered recently in Buccaneer Lagoon on Fort Myers Beach. Oxygen levels in the water were determined to be the cause for the kill.

Chustz noted that low oxygen levels in marine environments are frequently caused by excessive nutrients entering local waterways through fertilizer runoff from surrounding properties. He urged property owners to limit fertilizer use and to consider planting native vegetation, which requires no fertilizer to thrive in the Fort Myers Beach environment.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has ordinances in place restricting the application of fertilizer in order to protect the beach environment and its natural resources. Under those restrictions, the application of fertilizer is prohibited when a flood, tropical storm, or hurricane watch or warning is in effect for the Town, when heavy rain is forecast in the area, and during the rainy season running from June 1 through September 30.

The Town also designates fertilizer-free zones, which include all areas within 15 feet of any water body or wetland, as well as any impervious surface such as streets, driveways, and sidewalks. With respect to fertilizer composition, Fort Myers Beach requires that products contain at least 65 percent slow-release nitrogen. The use of phosphorus is not permitted unless soil testing demonstrates a documented deficiency.

When fertilizer application is otherwise permitted, residents are required to limit use to no more than one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of lawn and must use a spreader deflector to direct fertilizer away from impervious surfaces, water bodies, and wetlands.

Chustz and Fort Myers Beach will continue to monitor water quality in Buccaneer Lagoon and surrounding waters. Residents with questions regarding water quality or the Town's fertilizer ordinance are encouraged to contact the Town's Public Information Officer Abigail Eberhart at Abigail.eberhart@fmbgov.com.

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