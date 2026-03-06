Lee County acknowledges drought as historic; offers dos and donts

Florida Forest Service / WGCU This index displays how many inches down the soil is devoid of moisture, topping out at 800, or eight inches — desert-like conditions shown in dark red

On the same week that federal climate forecasters said the drought in the greater Fort Myers area had worsened and will not be going away soon, Lee officials issued guidelines for county residents to weather the weather until it returns to normal.

“The State of Florida is currently undergoing the worst drought in 25 years, and Lee County is no exception,” county officials wrote. “From increased wildfire risks to severe water shortages, the drought and the recent cold weather can have profound impacts on Southwest Florida’s landscape.”

Climate researchers have been trying for generations to figure out how to predict when a drought will take hold. Unlike a hurricane, flood, or snowstorm, drought does not have a defining set of events that can be watched for, such as a growing cluster of disturbed weather over warm oceans and a lack of wind shear that spawns tropical systems.

So when the rains became more infrequent last February, then a heat dome parked over Southwest Florida early last summer, a drought was already underway. The lack of a typical summer rainy season left Fort Myers with a deficit of more than a foot of showers, and drought was everywhere.

Florida Forest Service / WGCU A majority of the counties in Florida's Peninsula have enacted a ban against burning anything outside, often including campfires and fireworks

Today, about half of Florida's 67 counties have burn bans that make it illegal to have campfires or light trash piles outside because the top eight inches of the soil is parched.

Lee County recommends its residents follow its Water Smart once-weekly irrigation ordinance, in which odd-numbered addresses water their lawns on Saturdays and even numbers on Sundays.

Either day, watering must happen before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. is not allowed from. No watering can occur on weekdays or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Rather than rake up and bag grass clippings after county residents mow their lawns, the cutting left can provide a natural fertilizer. Use mulch to retain moisture, prevent weed growth, and protect plants. And pick up pet waste so it doesn’t wash into waterways to feed harmful algae blooms.

“Navigating the drought doesn’t need to be alarming,” the county said. “Take the right steps to ensure your lawn stays safe and protected this dry season. “

