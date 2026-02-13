Florida’s perfect storm for a dangerous wildfire season

According to a weather summary report from the National Weather Service, 2025 was the driest year in over a decade for the Sunshine State. The lack of precipitation has been felt hard in Southwest Florida, where current extreme drought conditions are the worst since 2001.

WGCU Senior Environmental Reporter Tom Bayles attended a recent gathering of local public safety agencies, who discussed how these consistent dry conditions could have major ramifications for the incoming brush fire season.

