Guess what? Florida has a mold problem; how does that happen?

A new study verified something most people who live in Florida already know: mold is a problem here.

Mold is a persistent problem across Florida, driven by the state's humid subtropical climate and frequent rainfall. Indoor mold can damage walls and ceilings, reduce property values, and create health problems in people, particularly those with respiratory conditions or weakened immune systems.

The problem is worse during Florida's summer rainy season when heavy showers and localized flooding can saturate structures.

In 2022, an estimated 264,000 mold-related claims were filed in Florida, accounting for over 20 percent of all home insurance claims in the state, according Noble Public Adjusting Group, a policyholder claim advocate.

Florida ranks behind only Louisiana as the state with homes most likely to have mold.

Those who performed that study from Anderson Air, the heating and cooling company, could have just lived here for a spell and figured that one out.

Instead, the company crunched the numbers on the four things that contribute to mold growth: average temperature, humidity, rainfall, and the age of housing.

Florida has the highest average annual temperature at just over 72 degrees and the second-highest a rainfall at nearly 56 inches. Louisiana averages more rainfall and higher humidity annually, although the state has a lower average temperature than Florida. In both states, roughly half the homes were built before the mid-1980s and half after.

Nevada and its low humidity ranked least likely to experience mold in homes.

Anderson Air used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information and the Census.

The prevention game

Preventing mold in a home involves controlling moisture levels and maintaining a clean and dry environment. American Home Shield, a home warranty company, offers the following advice to prevent mold:



Fix leaks: Repair any leaks in plumbing, roofs, or windows promptly. Even small leaks can lead to mold growth over time.

Reduce humidity: Use dehumidifiers, especially in damp areas like basements and bathrooms, to keep humidity levels below 50%.

Proper ventilation: Ensure your home is well-ventilated. Use exhaust fans to remove moisture during and after activities that generate steam or humidity.

Use mold-resistant products: Consider using mold-resistant paint and building materials, especially in areas prone to dampness such as bathrooms and basements.

Keep home clean: Regularly clean and dust your home to reduce the buildup of organic matter on which mold can grow.

Control condensation: Use insulation and ensure proper airflow to reduce condensation on cold surfaces, such as windows, walls, and floors.

Monitor indoor plants: Mold can grow in soil and on the surface of indoor plants. Keep an eye on your houseplants and avoid overwatering them.

Properly dry wet areas: If an area gets wet due to spills or flooding, dry it thoroughly within 48 hours.

Use exhaust fans: When cooking or using the dishwasher, run exhaust fans to remove excess moisture from the air.

Keep gutters clean: Regularly clean and maintain gutters to prevent water from seeping into the walls and foundation.

Store belongings properly: Don’t store wet items in dark and poorly ventilated areas, such as basements or closets.

Use air purifiers: High-quality air purifiers with HEPA filters can help remove airborne mold spores and improve indoor air quality.

