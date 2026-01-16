© 2026 WGCU News
Rebuilding Florida’s depleted mangrove forests

WGCU |
Emma Rodriguez
Published January 16, 2026

Florida’s first line of defense against the dangers of storm surge is under threat. Mangrove forests are critical to reducing wind speeds and flooding. However, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida reports that more than half of Florida’s mangroves have been lost, due to human interference.

As WGCU’s Emma Rodriguez reports, Southwest Florida students are hitting the shores to help rebuild the Gulf Coast guardrails.

