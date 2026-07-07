Highlands GOP hosting candidate meet and greet with forum for local, regional and statewide races

The Republican Party of Highlands County is hosting a meet and greet combined with a candidate forum with more than a dozen candidates for local, regional and statewide races.

The forum begins at 6:30 Thursday, July 9 at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.

The candidates slated to attend include:

School Board District 1 — James Johnson and Kari Pritchett

School Board District 4 — Hilary Hathoway and (incumbent) Reese Martin

School Board District — Gary Brown and Andy Tuck

County Commission District 4 — Arlene Tuck (incumbent) and Frank Youngman

Congressional District 9 — Ben Butler; Marcus Carter; Thomas Chalifoux and Steve Rance

Candidate for Governor — Paul Renner

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