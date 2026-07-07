Valerie's House awards a record $70,000 in scholarships for students experiencing loss

Valerie’s House has awarded $70,000 in college scholarships to 34 students who have demonstrated resilience, determination, and hope while navigating the loss of a loved one.

In its fifth year, the scholarship program offers awards ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 per student, with each renewable for up to three additional years, based on the student’s academic performance. The Valerie’s House scholarship program is funded through community contributions and private donations.

Students submitted applications that included personal essays in which they shared their grief journeys and how the loss helped to shape their lives.

First time scholarship recipients for 2026 include:



Allison Smith of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Day Paris of Coral Springs attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Caleb Wells of North Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Gianna Gorman of Cape Coral attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Hailey Tharpe of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Isabella Marulanda of Babcock Ranch attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Isaiah Thomas of Fort Myers (school choice pending)

Jackson McKee of Fort Myers attending New College of Florida

Kay Hayward of North Fort Myers (school choice pending)

Kayla Hagood of Cape Coral attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Kevin Plascides-Martin of Lehigh Acres (school choice pending)

Liana Feliz of Lehigh Acres attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Marley Mejia of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Milo DeJesus of Ruskin attending Hillsborough Community College

Nicolos Dang of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Rebekah Martin of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Samantha Taylor of Fort Myers attending the University of Central Florida

Ivy McHugh of Fort Myers (school choice pending) Renewal scholarship recipients for 2026 include:

Abigail Dotzler of North Port attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Alexis Dehetre of Fort Myers attending the University of North Florida

Anthony Pham of Fort Myers attending Florida State University

Brooke Burg of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Kitty Hughes of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Coral Morley of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Emely Calderon Villatoro of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Gabriel Dang of Naples attending SUNY Erie Community College

Jessica McKee of Fort Myers attending New College of Florida

Jordan McKee of Fort Myers attending Fort Myers Technical College

Joseph Aaron Stenza of Naples attending Florida Atlantic University

Kealey Calderon Villatoro of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Melanie Parra of Lehigh Acres attending Florida Gulf Coast University

Molly Flynn of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College

Samira Ali of North Fort Myers attending the University of South Florida

Talia Hall of Lehigh Acres attending Valencia College

“Investing in our young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor their resilience and help them build bright futures,” said Valerie’s House Founder and CEO Angela Melvin Churchill. “The students receiving these scholarships have faced profound loss, yet they continue to demonstrate remarkable strength, determination, and hope as they pursue their goals. One of our core messages at Valerie’s House is that loss does not have to limit your dreams.”

Scholarship funds may be used for classes, materials, or anything the student needs during the school year.

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