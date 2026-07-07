Controlled fire along 20-acres of Sanibel Island postponed due to conditions too wet for the burn

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is cancelling plans for a 20-acre controlled burn on Wednesday south of Sanibel Captiva Road.

Rainfall has made conditions too wet for the burn. The William and Ruth Brooks Nature Trails at the Erick Lindblad Preserve, behind the SCCF Headquarters, closed Tuesday in preparation for the burn, remain closed through Friday.

If atmospheric and habitat conditions are appropriate, the burn may be rescheduled in the next few weeks.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce the overaccumulation of vegetation that serves as fire fuel and to enhance habitat for native wildlife. Restoration and maintenance of the fire-dependent freshwater marsh habitat is essential for a healthy ecosystem.

If atmospheric and habitat conditions are appropriate, the burn may be rescheduled in the next few weeks.

The planned burn unit is approximately 20 acres and encompasses Spartina marshes behind the SCCF Headquarters (3333 San-Cap Road) to the Wildlife & Habitat Management Building (3399 San-Cap Road).

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