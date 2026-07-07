Valerie's House awards a record $70K in scholarships for students experiencing loss
Valerie’s House has awarded $70,000 in college scholarships to 34 students who have demonstrated resilience, determination and hope while navigating the loss of a loved one.
In its fifth year, the scholarship program offers awards ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 per student, with each renewable for up to three additional years, based on the student’s academic performance. The Valerie’s House scholarship program is funded through community contributions and private donations.
Students submitted applications that included personal essays in which they shared their grief journeys and how the loss helped to shape their lives.
First time scholarship recipients for 2026 include:
- Allison Smith of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Day Paris of Coral Springs attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Caleb Wells of North Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Gianna Gorman of Cape Coral attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Hailey Tharpe of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Isabella Marulanda of Babcock Ranch attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Isaiah Thomas of Fort Myers (school choice pending)
- Jackson McKee of Fort Myers attending New College of Florida
- Kay Hayward of North Fort Myers (school choice pending)
- Kayla Hagood of Cape Coral attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Kevin Plascides-Martin of Lehigh Acres (school choice pending)
- Liana Feliz of Lehigh Acres attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Marley Mejia of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Milo DeJesus of Ruskin attending Hillsborough Community College
- Nicolos Dang of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Rebekah Martin of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Samantha Taylor of Fort Myers attending the University of Central Florida
- Ivy McHugh of Fort Myers (school choice pending)
Renewal scholarship recipients for 2026 include:
- Abigail Dotzler of North Port attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Alexis Dehetre of Fort Myers attending the University of North Florida
- Anthony Pham of Fort Myers attending Florida State University
- Brooke Burg of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Kitty Hughes of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Coral Morley of Naples attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Emely Calderon Villatoro of Fort Myers attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Gabriel Dang of Naples attending SUNY Erie Community College
- Jessica McKee of Fort Myers attending New College of Florida
- Jordan McKee of Fort Myers attending Fort Myers Technical College
- Joseph Aaron Stenza of Naples attending Florida Atlantic University
- Kealey Calderon Villatoro of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Melanie Parra of Lehigh Acres attending Florida Gulf Coast University
- Molly Flynn of Fort Myers attending Florida SouthWestern State College
- Samira Ali of North Fort Myers attending the University of South Florida
- Talia Hall of Lehigh Acres attending Valencia College
“Investing in our young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor their resilience and help them build bright futures,” said Valerie’s House Founder and CEO Angela Melvin Churchill. “The students receiving these scholarships have faced profound loss, yet they continue to demonstrate remarkable strength, determination, and hope as they pursue their goals. One of our core messages at Valerie’s House is that loss does not have to limit your dreams.”
Scholarship funds may be used for classes, materials or anything the student needs during the school year.
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