More than half of 457 layoffs in Lee County schools will be teachers -- 275 get notices

Facing a 46.7 million dollar budget deficit, the Lee County School District has informed 457 employees that their contracts would not be renewed for the next school year. Of those, 275 are teachers.

In addition, 407 teachers will be lost next year due to attrition – meaning retirements, resignations, performance, and certification-related departures.

In a press release, the district said it expects some of the non-renewed positions to be preserved or reallocated in the coming weeks. As many as 122 vacant teaching positions have been identified for 2026-2027.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.