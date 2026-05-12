Guadalupe Center Tutor Corps seniors earn more than $4 million in scholarships

Graduation is the end of high school for the 34 members of the Guadalupe Center Tutor Corps, but it’s also an amazing beginning.

These first-generation college students from Immokalee High School together earned over $4 million in scholarships.

One of them is Angel Soriano Reyes, who wants to study aerospace engineering. He’s headed to the University of Central Florida, aided by $50,000 in scholarships.

Angel Soriano Reyes, who will enter the University of Central Florida in the fall

"It helped me just take off the weight off my shoulder, the financial burden, and really helped me just be able to focus on my career and to give it my all once I go up there in Orlando.

"Since the Guadalupe Center gave me the award, I felt it really gave me the drive to keep on going and be the best person I can be once I go to college."

Every one of the 34 – who for years tutored elementary school students ages 5 to 8 – has been accepted at a university. Mileyda Lopez Figueroa has a full tuition scholarship to Wesleyan University in Connecticut worth $400,000 plus additional scholarships totaling over $33,000 to help with housing and travel costs. She plans to study biology on a pre-med track with a minor in human rights advocacy.

"I saw how much the lack of health care, the lack of access to health care really affected not only my family, but the people in town. So because of that, I became really passionate about wanting to pursue rural health."

Through the Tutor Corps, she said, she has become the role model she once needed.