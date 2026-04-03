© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee County Board of Education agrees to hire interim attorney to vacant post

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published April 3, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
Lee County School Board members discuss hiring a new board attorney.
Lee County Board of Education
Lee County School Board members discuss hiring a new board attorney.

The Lee County Board of Education voted Wednesday to make its interim attorney a permanent hire.

The board dispensed with planned interviews and instead voted unanimously to enter negotiations to hire Robert Dodig, one of three applicants for school board attorney.

Dodig has served as interim board attorney since the resignation of Kathy Dupuy-Bruno, who left that position Jan. 23 but was paid through March 13.

Dupuy-Bruno took a similar job in Broward County, the state’s second-largest school district. Lee County is the eighth-largest.

Dodig most recently served as assistant school board attorney for human resources.

Board member Debbie Jordan expressed some dismay that the process the board had outlined would not be followed. It was in the one-on-one interviews that some board members changed their minds on whom to hire last time, she said. But Jordan ultimately joined the rest of the board in voting to hire Dodig.

The board attorney is a role contracted separately with the school board. Dupuy-Bruno was hired in April 2020 at a base salary of $175,000.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Education WGCU NewsLee County SchoolsSchool District of Lee County
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU