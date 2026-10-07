Sarasota Polish-Americans to honor Gen. Casimir Pulaski

The Polish-American Association of Sarasota, Inc. (PAAoS) will host its eighth annual General Casimir Pulaski Day commemoration on Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. at J.D. Hamel Park in Sarasota.

The public event is a part of the association’s efforts to highlight the Polish contribution to America250 and celebrate Polish American Heritage Month, observed each October. General Casimir Pulaski was a Polish military officer who came to America in 1777 to join the fight for American independence. George Washington appointed Pulaski a brigadier general and placed him in command of American cavalry forces and eventually Pulaski became known as the “Father of the American Cavalry.”

This year’s commemoration falls on the anniversary of his death.

Dr. Mark Pienkos, president of PAAoS, said, “When community members come to this event, I hope they experience the fact that Casimir Pulaski is not just a name or a person who happens to be in a history book, but that his valor and ideals are just as relevant today as they were when he died in 1779 fighting for America’s freedom.”

The Sunday program will include the singing of the American and Polish national anthems, remarks by representatives of local Polish organizations, entertainment and light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

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