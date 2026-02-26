Measles exposure confirmed at Naples Classical Academy; 92 cases statewide

Naples Classical Academy confirmed a measles exposure on its campus after a visitor tested positive.

The Florida Department of Health notified the school of the case and has been in daily communication with administrators, Head of School Christopher Wester said. Health officials verified that the individual was on campus for less than three hours on Feb. 10. As a precaution, the academy has canceled all public events through March 3.

The Naples exposure comes amid heightened concern about measles in the region, including 66 reported cases at Ave Maria University and one case in Lee County.

Overall, in Florida, as of Feb. 14, there have been 92 cases of measles reported, according to the state Department of Health reportable diseases frequency report database.

Wester said no additional cases have been reported at the academy since the exposure and that he believes the situation is under control.

