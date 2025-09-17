Guadalupe Center hosts 8th annual fiesta fest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

The Guadalupe Center is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its 8th Annual Fiesta Fest at Felipe's Taqueria in Naples. The event will feature food, drinks, live music, and an Aztec dance performance.

In addition to the festivities, the event includes a special “Round Up” campaign, where guests dining at Felipe’s can round up their checks to benefit the Guadalupe Center’s educational programs in Immokalee. The initiative will take place from now through October 15 coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

All proceeds will go towards providing high-quality education to children in Immokalee, helping to break the cycle of poverty. Kathleen Valentin, Guadalupe Center’s Communications and Marketing Director, emphasized the importance of this event.

“We have a very culturally diverse student base. We've got plenty of, you know, children with Hispanic heritage, and we also have Creole and English speakers, so it's really important that each child feels like their heritage is celebrated,” said Valentin.

1 of 4 — Felipes-Fiesta-Fest-2025-Naples (2).jpg The official flyer for Fiesta Fest. 2 of 4 — IMG_2340 (2).jpg Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, FL. 3 of 4 — Hispanic Day pic 2.jpg Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, FL. 4 of 4 — IMG_2362 (3).jpg Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, FL.

Fiesta Fest, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, is free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase. Valentin explains that the event is an opportunity to not only enjoy great food and entertainment but also to support a cause that’s making a lasting difference for local families.

"We want to invite people to come out and come see the center and see what we're doing out there. And, you know, experience Immokalee, go, go to the local restaurants, you know, see the culture and be part of it, you know, and realize that, you know, we are one big community. It's just, you know, maybe it's a little farther drive than they're used to."

