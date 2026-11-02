'Procession through Glass,' 'Thrift Style' and 'Cottage Christmas' headline exhibits opening in November at SWFL museums

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During November, four exhibitions open and 27 others continue their runs.

These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Molly Hatch adjusts one of 450 earthenware plates in her 'Amalgam' mural at Sarasota Art Museum.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows. Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs to April 26, 2027. For more, hear/read “Ceramic artist Molly Hatch showed up in a car loaded with 450 bubble-wrapped earthenware plates.”

Courtesy of Judy Glickman Lauder via Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum 'Suzie, Bahama Beach Club' is one of 103 photographs on exhibit in 'Presence' photography exhibit at Sarasota Art Museum.

“Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder” [Sarasota Art Museum]: As writer Roland Barthes affirms, photographs are “certificates of presence,” verification that a moment, a person, or a place existed. From the adoration of a loved one or the wonder felt before nature, to the hardship of labor and the devastation of war, photographs are imprinted by human experience. Featuring over 100 photographs by more than 50 artists, this exhibition explores the concept of presence through tender portraits, awe-inspiring landscapes, candid photojournalism and spontaneous cityscapes. Drawn entirely from the collection of photographer and humanitarian Judy Glickman Lauder, “Presence” creates a dialogue among an array of photographs by some of the most beloved and influential practitioners of the 20th century, including Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Danny Lyon, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Everyday life becomes extraordinary in Chie Fueki's 'Painting the Floating World' exhibit at Sarasota Art Museum.

Chie Fueki: Painting the Floating World” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Everyday life becomes extraordinary in “Painting the Floating World.” This new exhibition by Ringling College of Art and Design alum Chie Fueki synthesizes Japanese ukiyo-e atmospheric techniques with Western abstraction, perspectival space, and practices of overlay and juxtaposition. Drawing from her own Japanese and Brazilian heritage, Fueki’s vibrant and densely layered works dance with an elaborate interplay of painting, drawing, and constructed mulberry paper compositions. Spanning 25 years of the artist’s career, these works carve out familiar scenes that fuse figuration and abstraction to create an intricate “floating world.” Intimate and expansive, ordinary and extraordinary, "Painting the Floating World" captures daily life in full motion. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Award-winning and internationally exhibited artist Eszter Sziksz.

“Eszter Sziksz: Seeking, I Don’t Know What I’m Looking For (And I Hope I Never Find It)” [Sarasota Art Museum]: What remains when everything we thought was important suddenly shifts? Award-winning and internationally exhibited artist Eszter Sziksz invites visitors to meander through, examine, and consider open-ended questions from some of the world’s greatest minds in “Seeking,” a new immersive and interactive installation. In a stark display, long sheets of semi-translucent wax paper hang from the gallery ceiling. At the base of each, inquiries inspired by the musings of philosophers like Plato, Derrida, Camus, and Heidegger are pressed into the fragile paper through inkless embossing. Using magnifying glasses hung throughout the space, visitors must lean in and look closely to reveal their latent messages. Seeking does not provide answers. Instead, it searches for better questions. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Through an array of sculptures, installations and mixed media works, 'Procession Through Glass' delves into a world in which science meets the sublime, the seen meets the unseen.

“Monica Guggisberg and Philip Baldwin: Procession Through Glass” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Through an array of sculptures, installations and mixed media works, this exhibition delves into a world in which science meets the sublime, the seen meets the unseen, and the rational meets the intuitive. Inspired by Albert Einstein’s view that “the intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant,” Guggisberg and Baldwin invite curious minds to marvel in the intricate tapestry of what is known, while preserving space for the sparks of insight that can emerge from the depths of what is unknown. Opens Nov. 15. Runs to April 25, 2027.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall John Clement's 'Shazam' is part of the 'Inside Out' installation on the grounds of the Sarasota Art Museum.

“Inside Out” [Sarasota Art Museum]: The Sarasota Art Museums also invites guests to explore its campus, which is home to sculpture and installations on Klein Plaza and the Great Lawn, as well as in unexpected spaces like Bistro, McGuire Hall, Schmidt Loggia, McCague Arcade and the Surkis/Elona Lobby. Works by Jose Alvarez, John Clement (“Shazam”), Samo Davis, Molly Hatch (“Staccato”), John Henry, Jillian Mayer, Olivier Mosset, Leah Rosenberg (“28 Colors”) and Christian Sampson are included.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky' closes Nov. 15 at Ringling Museum of Art.

“Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “A Constant Sky” is the first museum survey of mixed-media visual artist Andrea Carlson (descended from Grand Portage Ojibwe and European settlers, b. 1979). Carlson creates works that challenge the colonial narratives presented by modern artists, museum collections, and cannibal genre horror films. Utilizing a combination of text and complex visual references to animals, art objects, and cultural belongings, Carlson creates prismatic landscapes that foil American landscape genre painting. Closes Nov. 15.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'As Earth Is to Sky' highlights abstract sculptures in wood, steel, copper, and bronze by acclaimed artists Mark di Suvero, Bryan Hunt, John Van Alstine and Yuriko Yamaguchi.

“As Earth is to Sky” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition presents the second installment from an ongoing celebration of a transformative gift of 22 works of abstract and minimalist art donated by Murray Bring and Kathleen (Kay) Delaney Bring. The Brings’ generous philanthropy and visionary commitment to the arts have left a lasting impact on The Ringling’s holdings of modern and contemporary art. This new iteration highlights abstract sculptures in wood, steel, copper, and bronze by acclaimed artists Mark di Suvero (b. 1933), Bryan Hunt (b. 1947), John Van Alstine (b. 1952), and Yuriko Yamaguchi (b. 1948). It also features works on paper and panel by notable artists Robin Rose (b. 1946) and Robert Stackhouse (b. 1942) who hold a connection to Florida. Together, these artists explore abstraction through diverse materials and forms, creating dynamic sculptures and works that engage with space, texture, and movement. Runs through Jan. 9, 2028.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art.

“Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition is the latest phase of The Ringling’s multi-year project to reinstall all 21 permanent collection galleries of the Museum of Art. This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art—nearly all of which was purchased by John Ringling at auctions in 1928—including sculptures in limestone and terracotta as well as ceramic vessels, glass, and gold and silver jewelry. Ongoing.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Inside the workshop of the Ringling's Conservation Team.

“The Art of Care: Conservation at The Ringling” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition provides viewers a peek behind-the-scenes to learn about the tools, materials, and methods Ringling’s Conservation Team utilizes to preserve and restore works of art. It might even be able to observe conservators in action, periodically working in the gallery space to examine, surface clean, and rehouse several large tapestries in the Ringling collection. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art In 'Canvas City,' the makers of circus are on display from the drawings of master tentmaker William Hobson to the photographs of Frederick W. Glasier.

“Canvas City” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The ephemeral nature of the tented circus is a source of wonder that has inspired popular fascination with the entertainment since shows began performing under canvas. To accomplish the logistical feat of moving the show every day, the entire operation had to be efficient, sturdy, and easily packed up. To properly fulfill the expectations of audiences, it also had to be spectacular! The adaptability of textiles was often key to a show’s success in meeting these basic requirements. In “Canvas City,” the makers of circus are on display, from the drawings of master tentmaker William Hobson to the photographs of Frederick W. Glasier and costumes made by skilled seamstresses at the Sarasota Winter Quarters. The skills of these individuals may not have been listed in any program, but they all played their part in the magic of circus day. This exhibition is a supplement to the important work being done behind the scenes to document The Ringling’s collection of circus costumes, which numbers over 1,500 pieces – and includes everything from leotards, gowns, stockings, and shoes to band uniforms, clown costumes and even animal blankets. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

“Yoshida Fujio: Secret Gardens” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Yoshida Fujio was a pioneering artist, world traveler and champion of women in the arts. She was one of the first Japanese women to receive formal training in Western-style painting and build an international career. “Yoshida Fujio: Secret Garden” is the first exhibition in the southeastern United States devoted to this remarkable artist. Drawn from the collections of Roberta and Bill Stein and the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, “Yoshida Fujio: Secret Gardens” brings together a selection of woodblock prints and one painting spanning key moments in Fujio’s long career, from her early naturalistic works to the striking abstractions of her later decades. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Representing the work of over 40 artists, the works on view demonstrate photography's versatility as both an artistic medium and a cultural force.

“Acquisitions in Photography 2020-2025 [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Photographs represent the largest category of recent acquisitions to The Ringling's collection, building on foundational gifts from Warren J. and Margot Coville in 2012 and Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan in 2019. This exhibition presents just a small selection of highlights from the more than 1,200 photographic objects acquired since 2020, offering a snapshot of collecting at the midpoint of the decade. While some are museum purchases, most of these acquisitions were made possible through the generosity of collectors and donors. Representing the work of over 40 arts and spanning from the 19th century to the 2020s, the works on view demonstrate photography's versatility as both an artistic medium and a cultural force. They examine the relationship between personal and collective memory, explore portraiture and identity across time and cultures, and trace how photography has framed our understanding of landscape, architecture, and the natural world. They capture the nuances of everyday life, reveal photography's central role in mass media and visual culture, and reflect how artists have expanded the medium through experimental processes and methodologies. Many of these acquisitions also exemplify The Ringling's commitment to representing artists who have shaped Florida's particular cultural landscape through their images or roles as photography educators. Runs to May 9, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Visitors to 'The Greatest Show on Earth' can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging multisensory experience.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is a permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. Ongoing exhibition.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy opens for a new season Nov. 28.

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy. Reopens Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. For more, visit “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy happiest place in Sarasota.”

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery 'Time SPLAT!' celebrates the era-defining work of two seminal artists who helped shape the underground art scene in New York City’s East Village in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

“Klaus Nomi & Kenny Scharf: Time SPLAT!: [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex (J-118)]: “Time SPLAT!” is a landmark exhibition celebrating the synergistic creativity and era-defining work of two seminal artists who helped shape the underground art scene in New York City’s East Village in the late 1970s and early ’80s. “Time SPLAT!” bridges the gap between Kenny Scharf’s signature, ethereal "pop surrealist" landscapes and characters and the highly theatrical, extraterrestrial persona of the now legendary performer Klaus Nomi. More than a retrospective, visitors experience a playful yet profound collision or “splat” of time — where Kenny Scharf’s recurring motifs of cartoonish joy and nuclear-age anxiety meet Klaus Nomi’s operatic, avant-garde futurism. A selection of Scharf’s vibrant paintings, transformed found objects, uniquely customized clothing and cosmic printed editions are presented in direct dialogue with vintage artifacts, stage-worn costumes, props and rare performance documentation capturing Nomi’s tragically brief yet spectacular career. Together, these elements mark a pivotal moment in art history when new wave music, street art and high-concept performance met, merged and forever reshaped contemporary culture. Runs through Dec. 5. For more, hear/read “Bob Rauschenberg Gallery spotlights artists who defined underground art in East Village in ‘70s-‘80s.”

“Knowledge in Motion” [1st Floor, Wilson G. Bradshaw Library at Florida Gulf Coast University]: “Knowledge in Motion” is a new mural commissioned by the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library from fifth-year dual major (art and biology) FGCU student Macy Noll. The mural depicts a boat from the Vester Marine and Environmental Field Station skimming the surface while the sun’s rays illuminate divers collecting samples for FGCU research scientists to identify and catalog. For more, visit “Fifth-year FGCU student Macy Noll installing ‘Knowledge in Motion’ mural in campus library.” Ongoing.

“Peter Massing and Selections from the Permanent Collection [Wilson G. Bradshaw Library, 3rd Floor, Florida Gulf Coast University]: Works from the permanent collection are on display on the third floor of the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library, behind University Archives & Special Collections. This selection features a variety of works, as well as a focus on artist and professor emeritus of printmaking (Marshall University), Peter Massing, born in 1956 in Buffalo, New York. With a natural acuity for draftsmanship, Massing’s drawing transitions intuitively into the various methods associated with lithography and intaglio printmaking. With print, the results can be replicated allowing for multiples of the same image, or unique and integrate varied printing processes to create hybrid prints where the drawing or key image has the ability to change radically. Massing’s prints show a penchant for detail and a devotion to the draftsman’s art. He has said, “I focus on printmaking, and it’s a pleasure, because I like to draw.” Words matter, too. “Words evoke images,” he explained. “Even if they don’t make sense.” His artworks are visual sonnets: compact, carefully composed and bearing many nuances. Runs to Dec. 4.

“The Surrealist International, Fifty Years of Dreams” [Baker Museum of Art]: After its debut in Paris more than 100 years ago, Surrealism was taken up by individuals and groups around the world. “The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams” explores the long trajectory and the broad reach of surrealism as a state of mind, through a rich texture of paintings, photographs, sculptures and objects drawn from the remarkable collection of Tate, United Kingdom. The exhibition includes works by the most familiar artists associated with Surrealism, such as Eileen Agar, Jean Arp, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, Max Ernst, René Magritte, Joan Miró, Man Ray and Dorothea Tanning, as well as some whose work deserves to be better known, such as Kati Horna, Malangatana Ngwenya, Osamu Shiihara and Lionel Wendt. Runs to Feb. 14, 2027.

“Florida Contemporary” [Baker Museum of Art]: This annual exhibition presents four notable artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the breadth of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, Florida Contemporary invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. The artists selected for the 14th edition of this exhibition are Dustin Harewood (Jacksonville), Nicario Jiménez-Quispe (Naples), Savannah Magnolia (Tampa) and Anastasia Samoylova (Miami). [Please note that access to Florida Contemporary is limited during ticketed performances in Hayes Hall. Please contact patron services at 239-597-1900 prior to your visit to confirm gallery availability.] Runs to June 27, 2027.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art '100 Melodies of Solitude No. 265' by Lingling Lu

“Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices” [Baker Museum of Art]: Baltimore and Washington, D.C.-based artist Linling Lu is best known for her circular paintings inspired by classical and contemporary music. To unite and expand experiences of art and music, the artist transforms complex musical information into painting, from an expansive view of an entire composition to a small group of notes in a measure. Her hard-edge paintings are composed of concentric rings of color that appear to vibrate and resonate with the sounds she hears in music. For this installation, Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices, Lu created new pieces inspired by the works of three master composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonín Dvořák and Igor Stravinsky, referencing works featured in the Naples Philharmonic Masterworks series during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Just as a fugue interweaves different musical voices, this exhibition will entwine the influences of these three composers together into one cohesive installation that invites the viewer to consider music with their eyes as well as their ears. This synthesis of musical and visual sources of inspiration is deeply ingrained in Lu’s artistic practice: A classically trained pianist, she continues to find inspiration in the study of music and practices piano in her studio between painting sessions. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection' showcases an exceptional selection of rare treasures from the museum’s permanent collection.

“There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: In celebration of The Baker Museum’s 25th anniversary, this exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of artistic exploration and cultural preservation. Co-curated with a dedicated community advisory committee, “There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection” showcases an exceptional selection of highlights and rare treasures from the museum’s permanent collection. Through this thoughtfully curated display, the exhibition examines the profound ways individuals preserve their identities and sustain meaningful connections to their cultural heritage, even amidst the challenges of geographical dislocation. By combining artistic expression with engaging community programs, "There & Here" strives to illuminate the diverse narratives of heritage and resilience. Visitors are invited to explore this compelling intersection of art and identity, gaining fresh perspectives on the museum’s enduring role in fostering connection and cultural dialogue. Ongoing (multi-year exhibition); located on second floor.

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest,” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988), is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall. Ongoing exhibition.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Chihuly 'Red Curtain' is part of the Baker Museum Sculpture Trail.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime. Ongoing exhibition. For more, hear/read, “Baker Museum collaborates with Pelican Bay Foundation on outdoor sculpture trail.”

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” On view to museum visitors during all normal operating hours.

“Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White” [Naples Art Institute]: Rembrandt was more than a painter. He is among the greatest printmakers to ever work in the medium. The techniques he developed shaped the future of printmaking. With subjects ranging from biblical narratives and portraits to landscapes and scenes of everyday life, the prints included in this exhibit underscore Rembrandt’s remarkable ability to convey emotion, character, and drama through line, texture, and light. Runs to Jan. 24, 2027. For more, hear/read, “Naples Art Institute one of only three U.S. museums getting rare Rembrandt print show.”

“The Untold Stories of the Mexican Railroad Braceros of World War II” [Naples Depot Museum]: This exhibit recounts the story of the Railroad Bracero Project - the journey of workers from Mexico to the United States, and their demanding work maintaining the nation’s railways during wartime efforts. Runs to Dec. 23, 2026.

“Airboats in the Everglades” [Museum of the Everglades]: The Everglades, with its vast expanses of sawgrass savannahs, mangrove swamps dotted with tree islands and hardwood hammocks, is almost synonymous with the airboat. While best known as waterborne thrill rides that no trip to the region is complete without, airboats serve a variety of other crucial roles ranging from search and rescue to commercial utility work. They also play a crucial role in environmental conservation. This exhibit will explore the history of the airboat from its invention at the beginning of the 1900s to the massive modern tour boats of today with explorations of those creations and innovations that were specific to the Everglades environment. There will also be a section exploring changes in airboat safety that includes never-before-displayed artifacts from the family of Willard Yates, who was the first airboat fatality at the age of 30 in 1946. An overview of airboats in popular culture spanning from Gentle Ben to Guardians of the Glades and beyond rounds out the exhibit — giving visitors the bonus of a ready-made list of movies and old tv shows ripe for a family nostalgia night. Runs to Feb. 6, 2027.

“Screw You, Worms: A History of Screwworms and the Florida Cattle Industry” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: This exhibit focuses on one of Florida’s least favorite insects, the screwworm. How long have these flies been around, how do they affect wildlife and the cattle we ranch in Florida, and what is being done today? Runs to Feb. 27, 2027.

“Thrift Style” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: “Thrift Style” explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects during the particularly challenging time of the Great Depression and World War II. It not only spotlights one of the best examples of upcycling in our nation’s history but also shows how the “upcycling” of these bags mutually benefited consumers and businesses. With over 40 works from patterns to garments, this American history exhibit serves as an example of past ingenuity that can inform today’s efforts towards sustainability. Opens Nov. 10. Runs to March 14, 2027.

“A Cottage Christmas” [Collier Museum at Government Center]: Visit the Cottage at Collier Museum at Government Center for the 6th Annual holiday display, “A Cottage Christmas.” It explores the 20th century Christmas traditions that introduced new technologies and materials to Christmas celebrations, transforming the holiday from a home-based Victorian celebration of a few days to a modernistic, multi-week season of shopping, events, and celebrations. The cottage is decorated in mid-century holiday style, and vintage decorations are on display throughout the house. Opens Nov. 21. Runs to Jan. 9, 2027.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.