Trump & Epstein Memorial Reading Room & Bookmobile coming to South Florida today

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffery Epstein Memorial Bookmobile and Reading Room are now in South Florida — what could be the last stop of a road show that has drawn around 30,000 people since May.

The exhibits highlight the documented timelines of interactions between Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

They feature approximately 3.5 million pages of Department of Justice records released under the Epstein Transparency Act.

Also on display are testimonials from Epstein abuse survivors -- numbered by the Department of Justice to be at more than 1,200 victims.

The Reading Room and the traveling Bookmobile offer reflection walls where visitors can leave messages. To date, more than 10,000 messages have been left on notecards.

The Reading Room exhibit opens today, Nov. 1, at the Sistrunk Market, 115 NW 6th St. in Fort Lauderdale and will be on display through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

South Florida is one of only five stops currently planned for this exhibit.

A condensed version is being offered within the book mobile. This installation has travelled to more than 20 cities. It will also be in West Palm Beach for one day only today. Details about the location will be provided after reservations are made.

The tours are sponsored by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit called The Institute for Primary Facts. Organizers say the goal is to demand the full release of the remaining millions of documents.

South Florida was chosen as the potential last leg of the tour intentionally. That’s because the systematic sexual abuse of underage girls first came to light in Palm Beach County after a 14-year-old girl reported she was molested at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

In the year-long investigation by Palm Beach Police Department in 2005, more local victims came forward and evidence surfaced.

In the end, a single charge of solicitation of a prostitute was filed against Epstein by the state of Florida – but not federal sex trafficking charges.

More than a decade later, Epstein was charged with federal sex trafficking of minors by the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Southern District of New York. Shortly after his arrest in 2019, he was found dead in his jail cell.

Anyone wishing to attend the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room and Bookmobile must register ahead of time. Click here: https://trumpepsteinreadingroom.com/tour?utm_source=bookmobile_site&utm_medium=hero&utm_campaign=fall_tour&utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=%F0%9F%A7%AF%20Jupiter%20s%20breakup&utm_campaign=2026%201020%20newsletter%20%28Copy%29

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