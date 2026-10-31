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Lee Clerk offers free shredding event November 14

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 31, 2026 at 7:49 AM EDT
Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Lee County
The Lee County Clerk and Comptroller's office is putting on its 7th "The Big Shred" event. Residents can bring documents that contain sensitive information, like a home address or social security number, to be professionally shredded and disposed of.

The Lee County Clerk and Comptroller's office is putting on its 7th "The Big Shred" event. Residents can bring documents that contain sensitive information, like a home address or social security number, to be professionally shredded and disposed of.

It'll take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on November 14 at the Lee County Elections Center in Fort Myers.

Lee Clerk Kevin Karnes says the event is all about preventing access to identity thieves.

"I hate to say that they're probably going through the garbage cans," Karnes said. "If you're giving out information on paper documents by leaving them whole in the garbage, it's not that hard for them to put pieces together."

Documents must be brought in a box, as bags or electronics won't be accepted. Since 2023, "The Big Shred" has safely scrapped more than 45,000 pounds of paper documents.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsLee CountyLee County Clerk of Courts
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