'Alchemy & Magic' headlines exhibitions on display in September at area art centers

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In September, there are 26 shows at these venues.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall In 'Home for Dinner' exhibition, Molly Duff-Clarke presents domestic vignettes that reimagine the home as a space of joy, texture and playful reinvention.

“Molly Duff-Clarke” [Art Center Sarasota]: In this exhibition, Molly Duff-Clarke presents life-sized ceramic furniture and domestic vignettes that reimagine the home as a space of unrestrained joy, texture and playful reinvention. Through brightly colored ceramics adorned with yarn, velvet, and tactile excess, she explores the complexities of building a home and raising a family in today’s shifting cultural landscape. Duff-Clarke is a ceramic artist based in St. Petersburg. She earned her MFA from the University of South Florida in 2023, where she was honored with the MFA Excellence Award. She also holds an MA from Maharishi University and a BFA in Printmaking and Ceramics from Kendall College of Art and Design. Her work has been exhibited both locally and nationally, including at Heiress Gallery, the Contemporary Art Museum at USF, the Museum of Art – DeLand, and at numerous NCECA conferences. Her teaching and professional experience includes positions at Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency, the Morean Center for Clay, Dunedin Fine Arts Center, and St. Petersburg College. Closes Sept. 26.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Shaping Sarasota: A Century of Art' presents a chronological visual history spanning 100 years of creativity at Art Center Sarasota.

“Shaping Sarasota: A Century of Art” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Shaping Sarasota: A Century of Art” marks the culmination of Art Center Sarasota’s 2025–2026 centennial season. It presents a chronological visual history spanning 100 years of creativity, featuring rich archival images that highlight the artists, influential members, and community leaders who helped shape the center’s evolving identity and legacy. From Marsha Rader’s 1926 gatherings of local art supporters to the official incorporation of the Sarasota Art Association in 1941, the organization’s guiding mission—to “promote the educational and cultural advantages of Sarasota in the field of contemporary art”— has remained at its core. The exhibit was researched and brought to life by ACS archivist and guest curator, Alecia Harper. Harper earned her B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, followed by a graduate degree in applied art history and a certification in museum management from the University of South Carolina at Columbia. Her professional experience includes work at the Harpeth Gallery in Nashville, Vanderbilt University Creative Services, the Center for the Study of the American South, and Duke University Press. A passionate advocate for arts education and public engagement, Harper is docent emerita at The Ringling Museum of Art and has contributed her expertise to the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, and the Old Davie School Historical Museum. Harper currently teaches art history and humanities at State College of Florida. She previously served on the board of Sarasota’s community radio station WSLR, where she continues to host a Wednesday morning show as a deejay. Closes Sept. 26. For more, read/hear “Art Center Sarasota looks back 100 years to showcase artists, volunteers and visionaries.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall A painting by surrealist Antoine Williams

“Antoine Williams” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition contains a new body of work that reimagines Black southern cultural folklore and traditions through a surrealist lens. Antoine Williams received his MFA from UNC Chapel Hill. His residencies include the Joan Mitchell Residency in New Orleans, The Center for Afrofuturist Studies, The McColl Center of Art and Innovation, The Hambidge Center, Loghaven Artist Residency, and Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University. Williams was also part of the 2021 Drawing Center viewing program. He is a recipient of the 2017 Joan Mitchell Award for Painters and Sculptors, the 2022 National Academy of Design’s Abbey Mural Prize, 2022 South Arts Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grant, and the 2018 Harpo Foundation Grant Award. Williams has exhibited nationally, including at Smack Mellon Brooklyn, the Nasher Museum of Art, The Weatherspoon Museum, 21c Museum, North Carolina Museum of Art, Prizm Art Fair, and the California Museum of Photography among others. His work is in the collection of the Nasher Museum of Art and the North Carolina Museum of Art. Williams is an assistant professor of Drawing in the Expanded Field at the University of Florida. Closes Sept. 26. For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota closing 100th season with Antoine Williams’ surrealist works in ‘Putting Breath in the Body.’”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Steven Williams' 'Steveland' took first place in 'Icons' exhibit.

“Juried Show: Icons” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Icons” is a visual exploration of figures, symbols, and moments that shape culture, influence society, and transcend time. From historical legends to contemporary trailblazers, this exhibition examines what it means to be iconic—whether through fame, influence, or artistic interpretation. John Pirman juried this show. Pirman graduated in 1979 from Kent State University with a BFA in graphic design and illustration, and studied in Brissago, Switzerland, with Paul Rand. His work is influenced by Swiss design, pop culture, posters of the WPA era, and mid-century modern design. In the fall of 1979, John moved to New York City and began a career as a freelance illustrator. He created editorial art for Fortune, Hemispheres, Vogue, Wallpaper, Glamour, New York Magazine, The New York Times, Forbes, Time, The Wall Street Journal,Travel and Leisure, Advertising Age, and Cosmopolitan magazine. Since 2013, John has created over 125 monthly illustrations for Sarasota Magazine’s last page, “Only In Sarasota,” featuring iconic places in town. His work has been exhibited at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Art Center Sarasota, Center For Architecture Sarasota, Pansy Bayou, and Bird Key Yacht Club. Closes Sept. 26. For more, hear/read “Art Center Sarasota taps icon John Pirman to curate ‘Icons’ art show.”

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center Graphic for 'I Am Humanity' art show

“I Am Humanity” [Pat Buster Gallery at Venice Art Center]: Sept. 18-Oct. 8.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center stages several off-site exhibitions.

Carole Dicker [Venice Art Center]: solo show at the Inn at the Beach, 725 W. Venice Ave, Venice, to September 2026.

Cindy Baumgartner [Venice Art Center]: solo show in Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, S., Venice, to October 2026.

Suzanne Bowe & Carol Anne Bruno [Venice Art Center]: solo show at Jacaranda Trace, 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, to September 2026.

[DeSoto Arts Center]: No exhibitions reported to be opening this month.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Elsewhere, Exploring' exhibition appeals to viewers’ wanderlust.

“Elsewhere, Exploring” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: This show appeals to viewers’ wanderlust, with participating artists transporting them throughout the world without leaving the comfort of the Visual Arts Center. Runs to Oct. 1.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com The idea for the 'Diaphanous Vision' exhibit traces its origins to a pair of ospreys that nested atop a sculpture featuring a Florida manatee.

“Diaphanous Vision” [Grand Atrium, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: “Diaphanous Vision” (translated as translucent vision) is a preview of a cultural upgrade that seeks to change the direction and the future of humanity. The idea for the exhibit traces its origins to a pair of ospreys that nested atop a sculpture featuring a Florida manatee. That artwork, created by artist Tiité Baquero and titled “Friendship Sentry,” bore the legend “The recovery of Earth is a task accomplished only by man and nature in mutual friendship – Let’s do it.” The sculpture waited 24 years for nature to respond and the work has since been the birthplace for several broods of ospreys. The exhibit was created by artist Beth Carter Bell. Closes Sept. 24.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Working across media such as gel pens, crayons, acrylics, and watercolors, artist Michael Hubble explores the universal nature of emotion.

“Somnia Unbound” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: Michael Hubble is an artist with a gift for showcasing visually raw and distorted subjects, often utilizing warped anatomy, colors, and textures to reflect his own momentary states of being. Born in 2003 and raised in Cape Coral, Hubble developed this style out of emotional necessity rather than simple talent. He says he struggled with abuse and isolation as a child, and these experiences gave rise to vivid nightmares and hallucinations followed by chronic bouts of insomnia, with drawing becoming a lifelong coping mechanism. As he grew older, Hubble became obsessed with the cerebral and expressionistic works of Gustav Doré, Salvador Dalí, Egon Schiele, Robert Crumb and Gerald Scarfe, incorporating their techniques into his own evolving style while concentrating repressed emotions into fuel for productivity. Working across media such as gel pens, crayons, acrylics, and watercolors, Hubble explores what words alone often fail to communicate, the unfiltered, universal nature of emotion, and how people may see themselves in their most vulnerable moments, unbound from rationality and made tangible through the art itself. Closes Sept. 24.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Art Quilters Unlimited' exhibition highlights the creativity and craftsmanship found throughout Southwest Florida’s arts organizations.

“Art Quilters Unlimited and Southwest Florida Fine Arts Craft Guild Exhibition” [Alliance for the Arts]: This exhibit showcases a collection of new works created by members of AQU (Art Quilters United) and SWFFCG (Southwest Florida Fine Craft Guild), highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship found throughout Southwest Florida’s arts organizations. Featuring a diverse range of contemporary fiber art, fine craft, and mixed-media works, the exhibition celebrates technical skill and personal expression across multiple artistic disciplines. Together, these talented artists present fresh perspectives and thoughtfully handcrafted pieces that honor both tradition and experimentation in contemporary art and craft. Closes Sept. 26.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Selected Works by N.C. Hagood' presents a collection of intimate, atmospheric works that capture moments imagined and remembered.

“Selected Works by N.C. Hagood” [Foulds Theater Gallery at the Alliance for the Arts]: This exhibition presents a collection of intimate, atmospheric works that capture moments imagined and remembered. Figures suspend like clouds; faces live between forms. Each piece begins with raw, instinctive marks that serve as the foundation for an evolving visual language built through layers of paint and mixed media. Ecuador-born and New York-raised artist Nancy Hagood is guided by intuition to allow each composition to transform organically, revealing traces of its original form while embracing textures and imperfections. The resulting works invite viewers into a dreamlike space where fragments of life and subconscious thought emerge with energy and soul. Nancy’s work is shaped by a lifelong passion for creative exploration and storytelling through abstraction. Working primarily in acrylic and mixed media, she draws from personal memories, dreams, and lived experiences to create layered compositions that speak to the shared human experience. Her work reflects a fascination with the quiet connections between people, places, and emotions — those universal, often unspoken moments that bind humanity together. A recipient of numerous awards, the artist’s work has been exhibited in venues across the United States while remaining actively engaged with artistic organizations internationally and throughout Florida. Closes Sept. 26.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'Snap 2' is a curated exhibition that highlights the range of possibilities for Southwest Florida photographers from wildlife to conceptual photography.

“Snap2” [Member Gallery at the Alliance for the Arts]: The Member Gallery features a curated exhibition that highlights the range of possibilities for Southwest Florida photographers from wildlife to conceptual photography. Closes Sept. 26.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org The Alliance’s 'Emphasis' outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country. Featured artists include: David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Displayed on the first-floor Shell Point Gallery, 'New Perspectives II' exhibition features original works by full-time, part-time, and on-call team members.

“New Perspectives II [Tribby Arts Center]: Shell Point is defined not only by the residents who call it home, but also by the dedicated employees whose talents and hard work shape the spirit of the community. This second staff exhibition at the Tribby Arts Center showcases the creativity of Shell Point employees. Displayed on the first-floor Shell Point Gallery, the exhibition features original works by full-time, part-time, and on-call team members. Runs to Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Poster Power' exhibition presents nearly 60 of those posters, along with a few iconic objects from the exhibitions.

“Poster Power” [The Legacy and Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Since Tribby Arts Center opened in 2021, the galleries have presented more than 70 exhibitions, and each one was accompanied by a poster by the design team of the Shell Point Marketing Department. This exhibition presents nearly 60 of those posters, along with a few iconic objects from the exhibitions. This is a “can’t miss” exhibition for anyone interested in the power of graphic design. Runs to Oct. 16.

“Retrospective: Larger Than Life Watercolors” [Cape Coral Art Center Main Gallery]: In this solo exhibition, Zan Lombardo showcases the evolution of her signature watercolor style, featuring both iconic pieces and previously unseen works that blend vivid color, intricate detail, and heartfelt poetry. Closes Sept. 24.

“The Symphony of Sound and Shape” [Cape Coral Art Center Side Gallery]: In this multimedia juried open call exhibition, artists explore the relationship between music and visual art by responding to musical compositions using different art forms. Closes Sept. 24.

Courtesy of Art League of Cape Coral / Art League of Cape Coral The Art League of Cape Coral is closed for the summer.

Art League of Cape Coral: Closed for the summer.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Shah Hadjebi, Dahye Kim, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba, Wilson McCray and Macy Noll will each contribute their own perspective while building upon each other's work to create a 125-foot-long mural.

“Currents” [Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Following the success of “BIRDS, No Words” in 2025, BIG ARTS once again invites visitors to experience art as it unfolds. CURRENTS transforms the Dunham Family Gallery into a collaborative underwater mural created by six artists over the course of almost three months. Working together on a continuous 6-foot-tall by 125-foot-long expanse of paper throughout the gallery, Shah Hadjebi, Dahye Kim, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba, Wilson McCray and Macy Noll will each contribute their own perspective while building upon one another’s work, allowing the mural to gradually evolve into an immersive underwater environment. Throughout the process, BIG ARTS will share artist schedules and photos on our social media so visitors can plan to stop in while artists are working or follow the mural’s progress. For more, read/hear “Four artists will turn BIG ARTS’ Dunham Family Gallery into a giant mural over six-week span beginning in August.” Closing reception Oct. 30. Runs to Nov. 8.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Each summer, BIG ARTS Outreach Program partners with The Heights Center to provide more than 120 students in grades K–8 with hands-on visual arts experiences that encourage creativity and self-expression.

“Color and Shape” [West Gallery, BIG ARTS]: Each summer, BIG ARTS Outreach Program partners with The Heights Center to provide more than 120 students in grades K–8 with hands-on visual arts experiences that encourage creativity and self-expression. In 2026, students explored the work of Piet Mondrian, Henri Matisse, Sonia and Robert Delaunay, and Jean Arp, drawing inspiration from each artist’s distinctive style to create the collaborative mural. Opens Sept. 8. On display to Feb. 7, 2027. Artist reception Nov. 14.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita This exhibit brings together a dynamic collection of artwork inspired by the primal forces that shape our world.

“The Elements: Earth, Wind, Water, Fire” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round, Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: This exhibit brings together a dynamic collection of artwork inspired by the primal forces that shape our world. From the grounded strength of earth to the ever-shifting currents of wind, the transformative power of fire, and the fluid depth of water, each piece reflects an artist’s response to nature’s raw energy and timeless rhythm. This exhibition celebrates the beauty, power, and symbolism of the four classical elements. Through painting, sculpture, mixed media, and installation, artists explore the physical and emotional connections we share with these forces — revealing both their nurturing presence and their destructive potential. “Elements: Earth, Wind, Water, Fire Exhibit” invites viewers to reconnect with the natural world, consider our place within its powerful balance, and highlight the natural forces all around us. Closes Sept. 10.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Inspired by symbols like the constellations, sacred geometry, and elemental diagrams, the exhibit explores transformation, awakening, and cosmic connection.

“Alchemy & Magic” [Main Gallery at Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: “Alchemy & Magic” is an immersive exhibition that draws on the rich visual language of ancient mysticism, celestial charts, and esoteric traditions. Featuring both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, the show transforms paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces into portals where matter becomes metaphor and imagination becomes ritual. Inspired by symbols like the ouroboros, constellations, sacred geometry, and elemental diagrams, the artists explore themes of transformation, awakening, and cosmic connection. Metallic surfaces, shifting light, and layered textures echo the alchemical process—burning, dissolving, recombining, and refining. At its heart, “Alchemy & Magic” is a celebration of creative transmutation: the power of art to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and the visible into something profound and unseen. Opens Sept. 17. Runs to Oct. 31.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Seasons of Color” is an immersive art exhibition celebrating the dynamic interplay of hues, textures, and forms inspired by the cyclical rhythms of nature’s seasons.

“Seasons of Color” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round, Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: “Seasons of Color” is a vibrant, immersive art exhibition celebrating the dynamic interplay of hues, textures, and forms inspired by the cyclical rhythms of nature’s seasons. This showcase invites artists to explore the essence of spring’s renewal, summer’s warmth, autumn’s transformation, and winter’s serenity through both 2D and 3D artworks. From bold paintings and intricate drawings to evocative sculptures and mixed-media installations, the exhibition embraces a spectrum of creative expressions that capture the emotional and visual energy of each season. Each artwork should reflect the unique spirit of a season—whether through the vivid greens of sprouting life, the fiery reds and golds of falling leaves, or the stark elegance of winter’s icy palette. "Seasons of Color" invites contemplation of time, change, and beauty, offering a multisensory experience that resonates with the ever-shifting cycles of the natural world. This exhibition welcomes diverse perspectives and innovative interpretations of the theme. Join us in celebrating the kaleidoscope of life through art. Opens Sept. 24. Runs to Oct. 29. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Promotional image for 'Summertime' exhibit

“CTA Summertime” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: The "Summertime" exhibition features the work of 29 artists and 68 original works of art, showcasing a diverse collection of paintings, textiles, and other media inspired by the warmth, beauty, and memories of the season. From tranquil coastal landscapes and dramatic weather to vibrant wildlife and nostalgic moments, the exhibition offers visitors an engaging look at summertime through the eyes of regional artists. Closes Sept. 29.

Rae Ann Ross Lynch [La Petite Gallery, Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Runs to Sept. 29.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.