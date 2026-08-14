Theatre Conspiracy closes summer season with hilarious tale of a spa weekend gone horribly awry

Theatre Conspiracy closes its summer season with Carey Crim’s hilarious comedy “What Springs Forth” at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre. Artistic Director Bill Taylor describes “What Springs Forth” as “laugh-out-loud funny.”

“Four ladies go on what they think is going to be a little sabbatical, but it turns out to be a camping trip instead,” Taylor explained.

Actually, the foursome think they’re going to a relaxing, high-end spa for a weekend of facials, mani-pedis and massages. Instead, they find themselves at a wilderness survival retreat during which they discover they didn’t really know each other as well as they thought they did.

Playwright Carey Crim is known to Southwest Florida theatergoers. Her play, “Morning After Grace,” was performed by Gulfshore Playhouse in 2023 and by Florida Repertory Theatre in 2021.

Local favorites Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Anne Reed and Tiffany Campbell star.

“What Springs Forth” runs through Aug. 30.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'What Springs Forth' stars Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Anne Reed and Tiffany Campbell.

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Bill Taylor is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Conspiracy. “Carey Crim has written a hilarious and thoughtful show about friendship and how well we actually know the people we love,” Taylor added. “Oh, and it doesn’t hurt to have an outstanding cast like we have."

Tickets are $36 BOGO, which means you can see a professionally produced and performed theatrical performance for just $18 each.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'What Springs Forth' stars Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Anne Reed and Tiffany Campbell.

Performance Dates

Performances are:



Aug. 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 & 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and

Aug. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

About Theatre Conspiracy

Theatre Conspiracy is dedicated to producing a wide range of theatrical work, from classic plays to new and contemporary pieces, serving Southwest Florida audiences for more than three decades.

Theatre Conspiracy’s 34th season is sponsored by Janet & Bruce Bunch.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.