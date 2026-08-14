Art department installs sculpture garden on Florida Gulf Coast University campus

“Tree of Debris,” “Celestial Convergence” and “Bloom” are the names of the three sculptures in FGCU’s new sculpture garden behind the Arts Complex. They were created through a collaborative design-build project by students enrolled in the Sculpture Techniques courses held the past two years by Professor Steve Hughart.

“Tree of Debris” is a mixed-media sculpture of a mangrove tree.

“Celestial Convergence” explores the relationship between Earth and the Moon.

And “Bloom” incorporates a metal flower with geometric forms to symbolize growth through the interplay of contrasting elements.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Farrah Alkadra's two-panel stainless steel, glass and epoxy resin mural 'Diamonds in the Light' is also part of the new sculpture garden.

MORE INFORMATION:

Students participating in the design-build project were divided into two teams and tasked with developing concepts for potential additions to the sculpture garden located between the Arts Complex and the library. Each student initially proposed an individual concept, which was then presented to their team for discussion, evaluation, and selection. Through this process, students gained valuable real-world experience similar to that of commissioned public art projects, including collaboration, compromise, project development, and shared accountability.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Tree of Debris'

The collaborative process that resulted in “Tree of Debris” began during the summer 2025 semester with Professor Steve Hughart and the students enrolled in his FGCU Sculpture Techniques course: Daria Acri (senior, Art), Anthony Alexander (’26, Art), Mason Carey (senior, Art), Caitlin Dellamo (senior, Art), Joshua Holt (senior, Art), Emily Leeper (senior, Art), Natasha Lunski (senior, Art), Eva Petrovski (’26, Art), Ava Schimitsch (senior, Art), Soph Shikes (’26, Art), Abbigail Steward (’26, Art), Diana Talavera (senior, Art), Anna Vertrees (senior, Art), and Madison Wilcox (’26, Art). Partnering with the Healthy Earth Organization and the FGCU Service Learning Department, they created the mangrove tree sculpture as a representation of the clutter and debris humans cause in the environment of Southwest Florida. This piece was also a part of EagleX, which took place in April 2026.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Celestial Convergence'

“Celestial Convergence” was created during the summer of 2026 by Kayley Collins (senior, Art), Victoria Farinas (senior, Art) and Kelsey Flores (senior, Art). It consists of welded steel, paint and polystyrene.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Bloom'

Rei Correa (senior, Art), Breanna Fielding (senior, Art), Gabby Garcia (senior, Art) and Cierra Smith (senior, Art) created “Bloom,” which is made of welded steel.

Each of these pieces can viewed in the mall between the Arts Complex and Bradshaw Library, along with pre-existing public artworks that include Farrah Alkadra’s two-panel stainless steel, glass and epoxy resin mural “Diamonds in the Light,” Dennis Gallagher’s untitled ceramic figurative statue and murals located in the Arts Complex courtyard.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The FGCU Arts Complex also houses the college's black box theater.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.