'MY WAY' and 'What Springs Forth' headline 10 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, two shows open, two shows close, three continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre For 'MY WAY,' Players Circle Theatre has converted the theater into a nightclub setting with table seating, cocktail service and jazz trio.

“MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” [Players Circle Theatre]: Take a stroll down memory lane as the theatre is transformed into an intimate nightclub with a jazz trio and table seating, where four performers celebrate the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra in a stylish, swinging evening of music. Opens Aug. 14. Runs to Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/my-way/.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy website 'What Springs Forth' is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a “simple” trip with friends will recognize.

“What Springs Forth” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: Three longtime friends head out for what they think will be a relaxing, high-end spa weekend. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of a wilderness survival retreat they definitely did not sign up for. What follows is a weekend that quickly spins out of control as plans fall apart, tempers flare, and long-held assumptions get put to the test. It is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a “simple” trip with friends will recognize. Stars Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Tiffany Campbell and Anne Reed. Preview Aug. 13. Opens Aug. 14 Runs to Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [OPENING]; and Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatreconspiracyfl.com/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Made in America 250: A Tribute to American Music Legends” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Paul Todd, Jr. performs the music of Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and many more. Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in musical style and sing along to your favorites. One performance: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-6570.

“Radical Honesty” [The Sarasota Players]: An engaged couple invites an actress into their home after a performance by her husband — a playwright whose work has unsettled them both. Over the course of one night, seduction gives way to confession, performance turns feral, and the boundaries between love, performance, and identity begin to collapse. “Radical Honesty” is an emotionally volatile contemporary drama about desire, devotion, and what it costs to be truly seen. Performances are Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=12601&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates or telephone 941-552-8879. [Content Warning: This show is recommended for ages 18 and older due to sexual content.]

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts You never know what to expect when Stage 2 Improv is in the house.

“Stage 2 Improv” [Arts Center Theatre]: Stage 2 Improv is a unique live performance experience. It’s unscripted, unrehearsed games and scenes inspired by audience suggestions and sometimes, participation. Stage 2 Improv is dedicated to making your experience as much fun as possible! Players interact with the audience to create content for the show. You never know what to expect when Stage 2 Improv is in the house. For this family-friendly show the troupe will be using audience suggestions to drive the games and songs they perform. It’s for you, by you! If you like the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” You’ll love this. Performance is Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Maliyah Mattis is Chris Hargensen; Sophia Brook (center) is Carrie White; and Emily Feichthaler is Sue Snell in The Belle Theatre's production of 'Carrie The Musical.'

“Carrie: The Musical” [The Belle Theatre]: In this revamped, contemporary version of the famous 1988 production, “Carrie: The Musical” follows a young woman with telekinetic powers. An outcast at school, where she is bullied viciously for her differences, Carrie is also lost at home, with a fervently religious mother whose love traps her in its maw. When PE teacher Miss Gardner, kind classmate Sue Snell, and boyfriend Tommy Ross reach out to try and help Carrie, it seems that for once, Carrie might have a shot at being accepted. But Chris Hargensen, the class’s most vicious bully, has other ideas. Pushed to the brink, Carrie’s powers threaten to overwhelm her … and devour everyone around her in flame … creating a gripping story about identity, compassion and the lasting impact of cruelty. Closes Aug.15. This week’s performances are Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ and telephone 239-323-5533.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre John Guerrasio and Laura Gardner star in 'The Last Romance' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“The Last Romance” [Florida Studio Theatre]: A crush can make anyone feel young again – even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk. It serendipitously leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. He winds up in a dog park, where he strikes up a conversation with Carol Reynolds. He’s charming. She’s reticent. Together, they take a last chance at romance. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Last Romance’ a bittersweet, heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love.” Closes Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

CONTINUING

Photo by Sorcha Augustine Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From left: Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle and Justin Reynolds star with Michael Wordly (not pictured) in 'Legacy Motown & More' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Runs to Oct. 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Out of Bounds' is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Runs to Sept. 9. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland are the 'Songbirds of the Seventies.'

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Runs to Sept. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.