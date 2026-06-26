'Frozen's' message of self-acceptance and empowerment has resonated with audiences around the world and in Southwest Florida
At the center of “Frozen the Musical” are two princesses, Elsa and Anna. Unbeknownst to Anna, Elsa has a hidden power. She can create ice and snow with the flick of her wrists.
Their idyllic childhood ends one night when Elsa accidentally freezes her sister, nearly causing her death. To avoid a repeat, the king and queen separate the girls and instruct Elsa to “conceal, don’t feel.”
Elsa internalizes this admonition when her parents die at sea a short time later.
[Elsa:] Don't let them in
Don't let them see
Be the good girl you always have to be
Conceal
Don't feel
Put on a show
Make one wrong move
And everyone will know
No one in the kingdom knows why Elsa goes into isolation, least of all Anna.
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Come on let's go and play
I never see you anymore, come out the door
It's like you've gone away
We used to be best buddies, and now we're not
I wish you would tell me why,
Do you wanna build a snowman,
it doesn't have to be a snowman (go away Anna!)
Okay bye
Valerie Prottsman, who portrays Elsa, provided context.
“They both want to be so close, but they can’t be,” said Prottsman. “Elsa is doing it from the perspective of wanting to protect her sister, but she's also not communicating that. So, her sister doesn't understand why she's hiding from her.”
Elsa’s attempt to hide her powers mirrors the pressure many people feel to repress any aspect of themselves that doesn’t conform to societal expectations.
“She's afraid of the damage that she could do,” Prottsman observed. “And she's afraid of the danger that she could be. But she also didn't ever get the chance to explore the good things that she could do with it, filling her city with magic and with wonder and with warmth, and that's the cool thing about this show is that by the end, she's able to learn that it's not something to hide. It's something to embrace.”
Elsa makes this breakthrough in “Let It Go.” More than just a catchy tune, it’s a pivotal moment in Elsa’s character development and a powerful anthem of liberation and self-acceptance.
It's time to see what I can do
To test the limits and break through
No right, no wrong, no rules for me
I'm free
Let it go, let it go
I'm one with the wind and sky
Let it go, let it go
You'll never see me cry
Here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let the storm rage on
The song’s message of self-acceptance and empowerment has resonated with audiences around the world.
“You should never be ashamed of the special qualities that you have,” Prottsman said. “You should never be afraid to show them because it's what makes you unique and it's what makes you, you. And it's what makes people love you. And I think that's a very important message, especially for young people, to know that they don't have to hide who they are, and they don't have to try to change who they are to fit some sort of mold, because there really isn't one. There shouldn't be anyway.”
Anna is played by Hazel Tracey, a sophomore musical theater major at Florida Southern College. Her character’s arc takes her from idealistic to true love. But it’s love for her sister that turns out to be truest of all. That’s why Tracy’s favorite number in “Frozen” is her duet with Prottsman.
[ANNA & ELSA]
'Cause for the first time in forever (Oh, I'm such a fool, I can't be free)
You don't have to be afraid (No escape from the storm inside of me)
We can work this out together (I can't control the curse)
We'll reverse the storm you've made (Ohh, Anna, please, you'll only make it worse)
Don't panic (There's so much fear)
We'll make the sun shine bright (You're not safe here)
We can face this thing together (No)
We can change this winter weather (Ah)
And everything will be alright (I can't!)
“It just kind of captures that longing feeling for someone and it really draws you into what the core of the relationship means,” said Tracey.
The role not only challenges Tracey vocally – she confesses to being more of a belter than a true soprano – but because of the quick costume changes she’s required to make throughout the show.
“I do a quick change and layering because this is two pieces and I also do a wig change,” Tracey pointed out. “So it's a lot, but it's great. I have a great team back there who helps me.”
No role in the musical is as physically demanding as Sven the Reindeer, played by Joshua Potter.
First is the costume.
“There's four layers to the suit because I have, I have the crutches that go for sleeves with a shirt,” noted Potter. “Then I have a vest I put on to cover up that shirt. And then I have a saddle. I also have the headpiece, which is a hat. So I actually see through his neck.”
In addition to the costume, Potter spends his time onstage in an extremely awkward and physically taxing posture.
“I’ve lost 12 pounds doing this role in the past, like, two months,” Potter said.
But it’s worth the effort.
Combine Robin Dawn Ryan’s direction, choreography and imaginative costume design with superb acting and vocals and audiences are in for an entertaining and uplifting theater experience.
“Frozen” reveals that true love comes in many forms and the bond between sisters is special.
MORE INFORMATION:
“Frozen the Musical” is an adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and a book by playwright Jennifer Lee.
Music
The movie featured 10 songs. “Frozen the Musical” expands on the original "Frozen" movie soundtrack and features over 20 songs.
Act I
- "Vuelie / Let the Sun Shine On" – Company
- "A Little Bit of You" – Young Elsa & Young Anna
- "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" – Young Anna, Young Elsa & Anna
- "For the First Time in Forever" – Anna, Elsa & Company
- "Hans of the Southern Isles" – Hans
- "Dangerous to Dream" – Elsa & Company
- "Love Is an Open Door" – Anna & Hans
- "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" – Kristoff
- "What Do You Know About Love?" – Anna & Kristoff
- "In Summer" – Olaf
- "Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise)" – Hans, Weselton & Company
- "Let It Go" – Elsa
Act II
- "Hygge" – Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf & Company
- "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)" – Anna & Elsa
- "Dangerous to Dream (Reprise)" – Elsa
- "Fixer Upper" – Pabbie, Olaf & Company
- "Kristoff Lullaby" – Kristoff
- "Monster" – Elsa, Hans & Men
- "Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise 2)" – Hans & Anna
- "True Love" – Anna
- "Colder by the Minute" – Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Hans & Company
- "Finale" – Company
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez composed all songs except for “Vuelie,” which was written by Christophe Beck and Frode Fjellheim.
Production history
The show held its pre-Broadway engagement at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1, 2017. It began previews on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on Feb. 22, 2018 and officially opened on March 22, 2018. The show closed on Broadway after 26 previews, and 825 performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Synopsis
“Frozen” is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. One is Elsa, who possesses the power to create ice and snow with the flick of her wrists. Regrettably, she wasn’t taught about it and doesn’t know how to control that power so she isolates herself from everyone to avoid unintended consequences.
The other is Elsa’s devoted sister Anna, who was just about killed as a small child when Elsa accidently froze her. Her memory of that trauma was erased, and as a young woman she’s left to wonder what she did wrong to cause her sister to shun her.
Thirteen years later, Elsa is to be coronated. Elsa struggles to suppress her powers during the ceremony, but when Anna defends her impulsive engagement to Prince Hans, Elsa's fear erupts, freezing Anna's heart and blanketing Arendelle in eternal winter. Elsa flees to the North Mountain, where she builds an ice palace and embraces her freedom in the iconic song "Let It Go," declaring herself liberated from societal constraints.
Determined to end the freeze and mend their bond, Anna sets out with the rugged ice harvester Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, purchasing supplies from the cheerful Oaken at his trading post. Along the way, they encounter Olaf, a cheerful snowman unwittingly created by Elsa's magic, who dreams of experiencing summer and provides comic relief with his naive optimism. The group faces blizzards and reaches Elsa's palace, but a confrontation escalates when Elsa accidentally freezes Anna's heart further, forcing Kristoff to rush her back to the trolls for aid.
Grand Pabbie reveals that only an act of true love can thaw Anna's heart, leading her to believe it must be a kiss from Hans. Back in Arendelle, Hans reveals his villainous plot to seize the throne, abandoning Anna to die and capturing Elsa during a public trial. As marshals close in on the imprisoned Elsa, Anna races back on Sven, arriving just in time to sacrifice herself — blocking Hans' sword meant for Elsa — transforming into ice in an ultimate act of sisterly love.
This selfless gesture thaws Anna's heart, teaching Elsa that love is the key to controlling her powers. Now fully empowered, Elsa ends the winter with an embrace, restoring Arendelle to summer. Hans is exposed and banished, the Duke of Weselton's schemes thwarted, and the sisters reunite fully, with Elsa blessing Anna's budding romance with Kristoff while Olaf enjoys a brief summer under an ice cloud.
The creative team
Director and dhoreographer: Robin Dawn Ryan
Vocal director: Kristen Long
Stage managers: Jennielle Potter and Calysta Starbird
The Cast
Elsa: Valerie Prottsman
Anna: Hazel Tracey
Kristoff: Jackson Potter
Hans: Kevin Crumpler
Olaf: Matthew Potter
Sven: Joshua Potter
Duke of Weselton: Emory Ambrioso
Pabbie: Rodney Randall
Bulda: Candace Moore
Oaken: Nathaniel Mulvaney
Teen Elsa: Audrey York
Teen Anna: Eva Moore
Young Elsa: Elyse York
Young Anna: Alaina Moore
King Agnarr/Bishop: Travis Riley
Queen Iduna: Chelsea Kackley
Armadeus Starbird: Weselton swing/
Ainsely York: Ensemble
Asher Riley: Ensemble
Ava Drury: Ensemble
Caleb Riley: Ensemble
Heather Gonzales: Ensemble
Joshua Browney: Ensemble
Lauren Plank: Ensemble
Lily Harmic: Ensemble
Mattias Wieland: Ensemble
Megan Iwaniec: Ensemble
Molly Tanner: Ensemble
Phybee Whiteleather: Ensemble
Sadie Tanner: Ensemble
Sydney Butler: Ensemble
Vivienne Randall: Ensemble
Themes
The story revolves around themes of self-acceptance, fear, and the desire for connection, with the character of Elsa serving as a compelling psychological case study. Because she was directed by her parents to “conceal, don’t feel," her fear of the harm she can cause compels her to exercise stoic, Spartan self-control and suppression of the emotions that unleash her hidden power. In fact, this drive to conceal, don’t feel prompts her to create an ice palace on the North Mountain, far removed from everyone where she can be herself without judgment. But she pays a heavy price – the loss of her loving relationship with her sister and the acceptance and adoration of her subjects throughout the kingdom of Arendelle.
Elsa’s attempts to control her powers mirror the struggle many people face when dealing with overwhelming emotions or aspects of themselves that they fear might be socially unacceptable. Viewed from this perspective, Elsa’s ice powers metaphorically symbolize her hidden potential. Elsa’s powers are a gift. They are a unique aspect of her identity. But they are perceived by her and others as a threat which therefore need to be controlled and concealed. So from a young age, she is taught to suppress and hide her abilities, leading to a deep-seated fear of her own potential. But repressing aspects of our true identity invariably leads to destructive outcomes.
Elsa feels compelled to separate herself from Anna and the rest of the world. But the price she pays for suppressing her true identity and powers includes emotional distance, isolation and unhappiness.
The watershed moment in Elsa’s devolution comes during “Let It Go,’ which is both a declaration of independence and a cry for help. It is not sufficient to let go of the fear and control that have defined her life. She must simultaneously learn to responsibly harness and control her powers.
Not surprisingly, the song has become a cultural phenomenon that has been covered by many artists and parodied by countless others. At the same time, the character of Elsa has also become a role model for many young people who feel different or struggle with self-acceptance, including the LGBTQ+ community. She is one of the few Disney princesses to be portrayed as a complex and multifaceted character, and her story has resonated with many young people who feel marginalized or misunderstood.
Elsa’s journey is ultimately about learning to accept and embrace her powers, understanding that they are a part of her and that she can control them. This signifies the importance of self-acceptance and self-love in overcoming fear and finding freedom. By learning to love and accept herself, she is able to unlock her full potential and create a better world for herself and those around her, thereby achieving the self-actualization postulated by psychologist Abraham Maslow.
This message is particularly important for young viewers, who are often bombarded with messages about conforming to societal ideals. “Frozen” encourages them to embrace their unique qualities and find strength in their individuality.
As Elsa’s journey progresses, she learns that her fear is not something to be ashamed of, but rather a natural response to the pain and trauma that she has experienced. Through the support of her sister and friends, Elsa gains the strength to confront her fears and embrace her powers. Ultimately, Elsa’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of facing our fears and embracing our true selves, no matter how difficult that may be.
Dramaturg note
The inspiration for Elsa’s character and powers traces its origins to Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” However, the creators of “Frozen” took significant creative liberties with the story and the character to make it fit into their narrative. While Andersen’s Snow Queen is portrayed as a villainous figure, Elsa is a complex and sympathetic character whose powers are a metaphor for her emotional journey.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.