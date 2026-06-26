'Frozen's' message of self-acceptance and empowerment has resonated with audiences around the world and in Southwest Florida

At the center of “Frozen the Musical” are two princesses, Elsa and Anna. Unbeknownst to Anna, Elsa has a hidden power. She can create ice and snow with the flick of her wrists.

Their idyllic childhood ends one night when Elsa accidentally freezes her sister, nearly causing her death. To avoid a repeat, the king and queen separate the girls and instruct Elsa to “conceal, don’t feel.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Elyse York freezes sister with the flick of her wrists in 'Frozen the Musical' at Fort Myers Theatre.

Elsa internalizes this admonition when her parents die at sea a short time later.

[Elsa:] Don't let them in

Don't let them see

Be the good girl you always have to be

Conceal

Don't feel

Put on a show

Make one wrong move

And everyone will know

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Alaina Moore as teen Anna doesn't understand why her sister has nothing to do with her.

No one in the kingdom knows why Elsa goes into isolation, least of all Anna.

Do you wanna build a snowman?

Come on let's go and play

I never see you anymore, come out the door

It's like you've gone away

We used to be best buddies, and now we're not

I wish you would tell me why,

Do you wanna build a snowman,

it doesn't have to be a snowman (go away Anna!)

Okay bye

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Valerie Prottsman plays Elsa in 'Frozen' for Fort Myers Theatre.

Valerie Prottsman, who portrays Elsa, provided context.

“They both want to be so close, but they can’t be,” said Prottsman. “Elsa is doing it from the perspective of wanting to protect her sister, but she's also not communicating that. So, her sister doesn't understand why she's hiding from her.”

Elsa’s attempt to hide her powers mirrors the pressure many people feel to repress any aspect of themselves that doesn’t conform to societal expectations.

“She's afraid of the damage that she could do,” Prottsman observed. “And she's afraid of the danger that she could be. But she also didn't ever get the chance to explore the good things that she could do with it, filling her city with magic and with wonder and with warmth, and that's the cool thing about this show is that by the end, she's able to learn that it's not something to hide. It's something to embrace.”

Elsa makes this breakthrough in “Let It Go.” More than just a catchy tune, it’s a pivotal moment in Elsa’s character development and a powerful anthem of liberation and self-acceptance.

It's time to see what I can do

To test the limits and break through

No right, no wrong, no rules for me

I'm free

Let it go, let it go

I'm one with the wind and sky

Let it go, let it go

You'll never see me cry

Here I stand

And here I'll stay

Let the storm rage on

The song’s message of self-acceptance and empowerment has resonated with audiences around the world.

“You should never be ashamed of the special qualities that you have,” Prottsman said. “You should never be afraid to show them because it's what makes you unique and it's what makes you, you. And it's what makes people love you. And I think that's a very important message, especially for young people, to know that they don't have to hide who they are, and they don't have to try to change who they are to fit some sort of mold, because there really isn't one. There shouldn't be anyway.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Hazel Tracey (center) plays Princess Anna in 'Frozen' for Fort Myers Theatre.

Anna is played by Hazel Tracey, a sophomore musical theater major at Florida Southern College. Her character’s arc takes her from idealistic to true love. But it’s love for her sister that turns out to be truest of all. That’s why Tracy’s favorite number in “Frozen” is her duet with Prottsman.

[ANNA & ELSA]

'Cause for the first time in forever (Oh, I'm such a fool, I can't be free)

You don't have to be afraid (No escape from the storm inside of me)

We can work this out together (I can't control the curse)

We'll reverse the storm you've made (Ohh, Anna, please, you'll only make it worse)

Don't panic (There's so much fear)

We'll make the sun shine bright (You're not safe here)

We can face this thing together (No)

We can change this winter weather (Ah)

And everything will be alright (I can't!)

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Hazel Tracey, who plays Princess Anna, is a Florida Southern College sophomore.

“It just kind of captures that longing feeling for someone and it really draws you into what the core of the relationship means,” said Tracey.

The role not only challenges Tracey vocally – she confesses to being more of a belter than a true soprano – but because of the quick costume changes she’s required to make throughout the show.

“I do a quick change and layering because this is two pieces and I also do a wig change,” Tracey pointed out. “So it's a lot, but it's great. I have a great team back there who helps me.”

No role in the musical is as physically demanding as Sven the Reindeer, played by Joshua Potter.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Underneath the elaborate costume for Sven the Reindeer is Joshua Potter.

First is the costume.

“There's four layers to the suit because I have, I have the crutches that go for sleeves with a shirt,” noted Potter. “Then I have a vest I put on to cover up that shirt. And then I have a saddle. I also have the headpiece, which is a hat. So I actually see through his neck.”

In addition to the costume, Potter spends his time onstage in an extremely awkward and physically taxing posture.

“I’ve lost 12 pounds doing this role in the past, like, two months,” Potter said.

But it’s worth the effort.

Combine Robin Dawn Ryan’s direction, choreography and imaginative costume design with superb acting and vocals and audiences are in for an entertaining and uplifting theater experience.

“Frozen” reveals that true love comes in many forms and the bond between sisters is special.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ensemble performs Director Robin Dawn Ryan's choreography during one of the musical's many dance numbers.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Frozen the Musical” is an adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and a book by playwright Jennifer Lee.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Elsa, played by Valerie Prottsman, at her coronation

Music

The movie featured 10 songs. “Frozen the Musical” expands on the original "Frozen" movie soundtrack and features over 20 songs.

Act I



"Vuelie / Let the Sun Shine On" – Company

"A Little Bit of You" – Young Elsa & Young Anna

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" – Young Anna, Young Elsa & Anna

"For the First Time in Forever" – Anna, Elsa & Company

"Hans of the Southern Isles" – Hans

"Dangerous to Dream" – Elsa & Company

"Love Is an Open Door" – Anna & Hans

"Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" – Kristoff

"What Do You Know About Love?" – Anna & Kristoff

"In Summer" – Olaf

"Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise)" – Hans, Weselton & Company

"Let It Go" – Elsa

Act II



"Hygge" – Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf & Company

"For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)" – Anna & Elsa

"Dangerous to Dream (Reprise)" – Elsa

"Fixer Upper" – Pabbie, Olaf & Company

"Kristoff Lullaby" – Kristoff

"Monster" – Elsa, Hans & Men

"Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise 2)" – Hans & Anna

"True Love" – Anna

"Colder by the Minute" – Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Hans & Company

"Finale" – Company

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez composed all songs except for “Vuelie,” which was written by Christophe Beck and Frode Fjellheim.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The show features dazzling costumes in addition to terrific acting and superb vocals.

Production history

The show held its pre-Broadway engagement at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1, 2017. It began previews on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on Feb. 22, 2018 and officially opened on March 22, 2018. The show closed on Broadway after 26 previews, and 825 performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Sisters Princess Anna (Hazel Tracey) and Queen Elsa (Valerie Prottsman) at coronation ball

Synopsis

“Frozen” is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. One is Elsa, who possesses the power to create ice and snow with the flick of her wrists. Regrettably, she wasn’t taught about it and doesn’t know how to control that power so she isolates herself from everyone to avoid unintended consequences.

The other is Elsa’s devoted sister Anna, who was just about killed as a small child when Elsa accidently froze her. Her memory of that trauma was erased, and as a young woman she’s left to wonder what she did wrong to cause her sister to shun her.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The King and Queen summon help from Pabbie (Rodney Randall) and Bulda (Candace Moore) for Anna after Elsa accidentally freezes her while they are playing.

Thirteen years later, Elsa is to be coronated. Elsa struggles to suppress her powers during the ceremony, but when Anna defends her impulsive engagement to Prince Hans, Elsa's fear erupts, freezing Anna's heart and blanketing Arendelle in eternal winter. Elsa flees to the North Mountain, where she builds an ice palace and embraces her freedom in the iconic song "Let It Go," declaring herself liberated from societal constraints.

Determined to end the freeze and mend their bond, Anna sets out with the rugged ice harvester Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, purchasing supplies from the cheerful Oaken at his trading post. Along the way, they encounter Olaf, a cheerful snowman unwittingly created by Elsa's magic, who dreams of experiencing summer and provides comic relief with his naive optimism. The group faces blizzards and reaches Elsa's palace, but a confrontation escalates when Elsa accidentally freezes Anna's heart further, forcing Kristoff to rush her back to the trolls for aid.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Anna (Hazel Tracey) elicits aid of Kristoff (Jackson Potter) as she travels to Elsa's ice palace to rekindle her bond with her sister.

Grand Pabbie reveals that only an act of true love can thaw Anna's heart, leading her to believe it must be a kiss from Hans. Back in Arendelle, Hans reveals his villainous plot to seize the throne, abandoning Anna to die and capturing Elsa during a public trial. As marshals close in on the imprisoned Elsa, Anna races back on Sven, arriving just in time to sacrifice herself — blocking Hans' sword meant for Elsa — transforming into ice in an ultimate act of sisterly love.

This selfless gesture thaws Anna's heart, teaching Elsa that love is the key to controlling her powers. Now fully empowered, Elsa ends the winter with an embrace, restoring Arendelle to summer. Hans is exposed and banished, the Duke of Weselton's schemes thwarted, and the sisters reunite fully, with Elsa blessing Anna's budding romance with Kristoff while Olaf enjoys a brief summer under an ice cloud.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Emory Ambrosio as Duke of Weselton (center) leads ensemble in one of show's many dance numbers.

The creative team

Director and dhoreographer: Robin Dawn Ryan

Vocal director: Kristen Long

Stage managers: Jennielle Potter and Calysta Starbird

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kevin Crumpler plays Hans, his father's 13th son, who has designs on becoming king of Arendelle one day by marrying Anna.

The Cast

Elsa: Valerie Prottsman

Anna: Hazel Tracey

Kristoff: Jackson Potter

Hans: Kevin Crumpler

Olaf: Matthew Potter

Sven: Joshua Potter

Duke of Weselton: Emory Ambrioso

Pabbie: Rodney Randall

Bulda: Candace Moore

Oaken: Nathaniel Mulvaney

Teen Elsa: Audrey York

Teen Anna: Eva Moore

Young Elsa: Elyse York

Young Anna: Alaina Moore

King Agnarr/Bishop: Travis Riley

Queen Iduna: Chelsea Kackley

Armadeus Starbird: Weselton swing/

Ainsely York: Ensemble

Asher Riley: Ensemble

Ava Drury: Ensemble

Caleb Riley: Ensemble

Heather Gonzales: Ensemble

Joshua Browney: Ensemble

Lauren Plank: Ensemble

Lily Harmic: Ensemble

Mattias Wieland: Ensemble

Megan Iwaniec: Ensemble

Molly Tanner: Ensemble

Phybee Whiteleather: Ensemble

Sadie Tanner: Ensemble

Sydney Butler: Ensemble

Vivienne Randall: Ensemble

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Anna (Hazel Tracey) and Hans (Kevin Crumpler) enjoy their first dance together at the coronation ball.

Themes

The story revolves around themes of self-acceptance, fear, and the desire for connection, with the character of Elsa serving as a compelling psychological case study. Because she was directed by her parents to “conceal, don’t feel," her fear of the harm she can cause compels her to exercise stoic, Spartan self-control and suppression of the emotions that unleash her hidden power. In fact, this drive to conceal, don’t feel prompts her to create an ice palace on the North Mountain, far removed from everyone where she can be herself without judgment. But she pays a heavy price – the loss of her loving relationship with her sister and the acceptance and adoration of her subjects throughout the kingdom of Arendelle.

Elsa’s attempts to control her powers mirror the struggle many people face when dealing with overwhelming emotions or aspects of themselves that they fear might be socially unacceptable. Viewed from this perspective, Elsa’s ice powers metaphorically symbolize her hidden potential. Elsa’s powers are a gift. They are a unique aspect of her identity. But they are perceived by her and others as a threat which therefore need to be controlled and concealed. So from a young age, she is taught to suppress and hide her abilities, leading to a deep-seated fear of her own potential. But repressing aspects of our true identity invariably leads to destructive outcomes.

Elsa feels compelled to separate herself from Anna and the rest of the world. But the price she pays for suppressing her true identity and powers includes emotional distance, isolation and unhappiness.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Valerie Prottsman combines deft acting skills with exceptional vocals to portray one of Disney's most iconic princesses in 'Frozen the Musical' at Fort Myers Theatre.

The watershed moment in Elsa’s devolution comes during “Let It Go,’ which is both a declaration of independence and a cry for help. It is not sufficient to let go of the fear and control that have defined her life. She must simultaneously learn to responsibly harness and control her powers.

Not surprisingly, the song has become a cultural phenomenon that has been covered by many artists and parodied by countless others. At the same time, the character of Elsa has also become a role model for many young people who feel different or struggle with self-acceptance, including the LGBTQ+ community. She is one of the few Disney princesses to be portrayed as a complex and multifaceted character, and her story has resonated with many young people who feel marginalized or misunderstood.

Elsa’s journey is ultimately about learning to accept and embrace her powers, understanding that they are a part of her and that she can control them. This signifies the importance of self-acceptance and self-love in overcoming fear and finding freedom. By learning to love and accept herself, she is able to unlock her full potential and create a better world for herself and those around her, thereby achieving the self-actualization postulated by psychologist Abraham Maslow.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Hazel Tracey and Jackson Potter as Anna and Kristoff in 'Frozen the Musical' at Fort Myers Theatre

This message is particularly important for young viewers, who are often bombarded with messages about conforming to societal ideals. “Frozen” encourages them to embrace their unique qualities and find strength in their individuality.

As Elsa’s journey progresses, she learns that her fear is not something to be ashamed of, but rather a natural response to the pain and trauma that she has experienced. Through the support of her sister and friends, Elsa gains the strength to confront her fears and embrace her powers. Ultimately, Elsa’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of facing our fears and embracing our true selves, no matter how difficult that may be.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Olaf the Snowman played by Matthew Potter and ensemble in musical number 'In Summer'

Dramaturg note

The inspiration for Elsa’s character and powers traces its origins to Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” However, the creators of “Frozen” took significant creative liberties with the story and the character to make it fit into their narrative. While Andersen’s Snow Queen is portrayed as a villainous figure, Elsa is a complex and sympathetic character whose powers are a metaphor for her emotional journey.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.