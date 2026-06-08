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Readers can earn prizes this summer at Collier County Library

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 8, 2026 at 11:37 AM EDT

All ten branches of the Collier County Public Library are participating in “Unearth a Story,” their summer reading program.

Participants may register by visiting a library and getting a reading card. The requirement is to read books, ebooks, and audiobooks from now until July 31 to earn rewards.

Children through Grade 12 are eligible for prizes at each visit. Adults can also participate and may win family memberships to the Naples Botanical Graden or the Naples Zoo.

For more information, call (239) 252‑7350 or visit https://library.collier.gov.

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Arts & Culture WGCU NewsCollier County Public LibraryCollier County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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