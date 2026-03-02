'Discovering Ansel Adams' highlights 36 exhibitions on display at Southwest Florida museums in March

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During March, three exhibitions open, four close and 29 others continue their runs. These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

“Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” [Sarasota Art Museum]: This exhibition shines a spotlight on Art Deco as the art form celebrates its centennial anniversary. “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” showcases 100 rare posters from the Crouse Collection created by some of the world’s earliest, master graphic designers during the 1920s and 1930s. (Featured poster designers include Lester Beall, Leonetto Cappiello, Jean Carlu, A. M. Cassandre, Paul Colin, Austin Cooper, Jules Courvoisier, Edward McKnight Kauffer, Charles Loupot, Leo Marfurt, Gert Sellheim, Federico Seneca, and Roger de Valerio.) In addition to the iconic posters, the exhibition conjures the era’s design aesthetic with selected sculptural works and cocktail shakers from the Crouse Collection, and Art Deco furniture pieces on loan from the Wolfsonian Museum at Florida International University in Miami. From subjects ranging from automobiles, airlines, and ocean liners to drinks and tobacco, the works represented in “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” celebrate modernity, dynamism, and luxury—the dreams and desires of the turbulent early 20thcentury. For more, hear/read, “Sarasota Art Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of Art Deco with exhibition of 100 rare advertisement posters.” Closes March 29.

“Selina Roman: Abstract Corpulence” [Sarasota Art Museum]: New works by Selina Román blend photography, abstraction, and self-portraiture to explore themes of beauty and the politics of size. Roman’s photographs feature tightly cropped images of the artist’s own body, boldly occupying the full composition and extending past the boundaries of each frame. Pastel bodysuits and tights transform the artists’ flesh into new, gently rolling landscapes as amorphous shapes converge to create modernist-inspired compositions. At this scale, Roman’s tightly cropped portrayals of stomachs, thighs, and hips become formal studies of line, shape and color, asking viewers to consider the human form from a point of true abstraction. The softly hued palette created by the artist’s bodysuits lends itself to narratives around the aesthetics of femininity. Displayed as a colorful never-before-seen installation, Roman’s photographs transform the gallery into a space of quiet resistance, subverting traditional ideas of feminine beauty. For more, hear/read, “Selina Roman photo exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum provides new take on femininity and beauty.” Closes March 29.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows. Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs through April 26.

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Runs through Aug. 19. See also, “Miami sculptor Jillian Mayer’s Slumpies a sardonic commentary on ubiquity of technology.”

“Janet Echelman: Radical Softness” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Award-winning and internationally recognized artist Janet Echelman is renowned for her soaring installations that merge ancient craft with cutting-edge technology. Using centuries-old fishing net knotting techniques, Echelman transforms humble materials into ethereal sculptures that visualize natural phenomena and the interconnectedness of humanity and the environment. This exhibition offers an intimate look at Echelman’s artistic evolution, tracing her journey from early explorations in drawing, painting, and textiles to the monumental netted sculptures that have redefined public spaces around the world. At its core, the exhibition highlights Echelman’s use of softness as a powerful tool — not only in material but as a philosophy. Showcasing a selection of works from across all four decades of the artist’s path-breaking career, along with a series of never-before-seen cyanotypes, “Radical Softness” reveals how an artist’s work can bring people together and carve out space for reflection in an ever-changing world. Runs through April 26.

“Inside Out” [Sarasota Art Museum]: The Sarasota Art Museums also invites guests to explore its campus, which is home to sculpture and installations on Klein Plaza and the Great Lawn, as well as in unexpected spaces like Bistro, McGuire Hall, Schmidt Loggia, McCague Arcade and the Surkis/Elona Lobby.

“As Earth is to Sky” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition presents the second installment from an ongoing celebration of a transformative gift of 22 works of abstract and minimalist art donated by Murray Bring and Kathleen (Kay) Delaney Bring. The Brings’ generous philanthropy and visionary commitment to the arts have left a lasting impact on The Ringling’s holdings of modern and contemporary art. This new iteration highlights abstract sculptures in wood, steel, copper, and bronze by acclaimed artists Mark di Suvero (b. 1933), Bryan Hunt (b. 1947), John Van Alstine (b. 1952), and Yuriko Yamaguchi (b. 1948). It also features works on paper and panel by notable artists Robin Rose (b. 1946) and Robert Stackhouse (b. 1942) who hold a connection to Florida. Together, these artists explore abstraction through diverse materials and forms, creating dynamic sculptures and works that engage with space, texture, and movement. Runs through Jan. 9, 2028.

“Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition is the latest phase of The Ringling’s multi-year project to reinstall all 21 permanent collection galleries of the museum. This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art—nearly all of which was purchased by John Ringling at auctions in 1928—including sculptures in limestone and terracotta as well as ceramic vessels, glass, and gold and silver jewelry. Now open.

“Nuestro Vaiven (Our Sway)” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “Nuestro Vaivén (Our Sway)” is one of The Ringling's largest exhibitions of contemporary Latin art. This unique art exhibition pairs Latin artists from 11 Florida counties (from Osceola south, including Sarasota) with 11 Latin Sarasotans who are leaders in other fields: Diana Gonzalez, a Mexican radio personality; Dr. Manuel Gordillo, a Peruvian doctor; Gloria Noemy Lopez Herrera, a Nicaraguan organizer of immigrant entrepreneurs; and Ada Toledo, a Dominican salon owner. For a fuller description of this exhibition, visit https://www.ringling.org/event/nuestro-vaiven/. Closes March 22.

“Ancestral Edge: Abstraction and Symbolism in the Works of Nine Native American Women Artists” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition highlights contemporary Native design, craftwork, and art that employ the formal and aesthetic elements of abstraction as meaningful motifs and coded tools of Indigenous expression to communicate tribal cultures and histories, ancestral knowledge, and the lived experiences of the artists and their communities. On view in the exhibition are two- and three-dimensional works by some of the most exciting Native American artists working today. Explored in a variety of media, including basket weaving, beadwork, collage, clay, textiles, photography, metalwork, and printmaking rooted in ancestral technologies, their work shares similar stylistic and social concerns, such as vibrant color, hard-edged geometries, curvilinear patterns, and bold mark-making, all infused with personal stories and those of their kin. Runs through April 12.

“Juana Romani: Forgotten No More” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This small exhibition, drawn entirely from The Ringling’s permanent collections, highlights the newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, “Woman on a Red Background,” and situates it within a group of closely related works from the museum’s collection of late-19th-century French art. Romani (1867–1924) was one of the most fascinating and successful painters in late-19th-century Paris. Tragically, at the height of her fame, Romani experienced challenges with her mental health, causing her to spend her final 20 years in institutions. As a result, she was mostly forgotten, only to be rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times. Runs through May 31.

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through Nov. 1.

“In the Flesh: The Nude in Japanese Art” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art; Charles and Robyn Citrin Gallery]: This exhibition explores the emergence of the nude as a provocative and transformative subject in Japanese art from the late 19th century through the postwar period. Long associated in Japan with erotic imagery rather than fine art, the unclothed body became a focal point for debates about morality, modernity, and artistic freedom as artists engaged with Western academic traditions. As Japanese artists encountered new ideas about anatomy, realism, and the expressive potential of the human form, the nude gradually entered the repertoire of modern painting, printmaking, and other media. Bathing, grooming, and moments of private introspection offered socially acceptable frameworks for depicting the unclothed figure, while later modernist artists pushed beyond idealized forms toward bold color, abstraction, and psychological intensity. Featuring works on paper and an arresting oil painting by Ishikawa Toraji — "In the Flesh” traces how artists reimagined the body in response to changing social norms and artistic priorities. Predominantly images of women, these works reflect both the conventions of the genre and the perspectives of the artists and audiences who shaped it. Together, they reveal how the nude became a site for negotiating gender, desire, and artistic identity in modern Japan. Runs through Aug. 23.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is a permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. Ongoing exhibition.

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy: Founder, owner and curator Marietta Lee says that “there’s a story associated with every single artwork inside the museum and on its grounds. Discover what’s new and revisit old favorites. The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through May 23. For more, visit “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy happiest place in Sarasota.”

“RAUSCHENBERG at 100: As Large As the World Is” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex (J-118)]: The exhibition focuses on the artist’s deep ties to Southwest Florida, featuring locally produced and privately held works — most never before exhibited and spanning several pivotal decades of his career, including a monumental “self-portrait” triptych created the same year that Rauschenberg purchased his first property and home on Captiva Island, unique paintings and transfer drawings: featuring original works from his acclaimed SPREADS, BOREALIS, ANAGRAM, and RUNT series, and Moon Museum ceramic chip covertly attached to the Apollo 12 lunar lander and “flown to the moon by NASA and stored there for future discovery.” Runs through May 2.

“The Trees Know” [Cohen Student Union & Sugden Hall Walkway]: The FGCU Art Galleries has partnered with the Art and Language and Literature Programs to create a hybrid visual art and creative writing site-specific outdoor public exhibition. This exhibition features the coursework of FGCU students from Introduction to Nature Writing and Art and Community Engagement. As the arts become increasingly integrated throughout campus, these cross-curricular efforts promote increased collaboration between students. The result of the project is a large-scale multi panel mural on display in the highly visible walkway between the Cohen Student Union & Sugden Hall leading the way to Parking Garage 1. Runs through October 31.

“Brian Yates and Selections from the Permanent Collection” [3rd Floor, Wilson G. Bradshaw Library at Florida Gulf Coast University]: This exhibition features works by Brian Yates, exploring nostalgia and contemporary American society, alongside selections from the FGCU collection. Runs through May 3.

“Knowledge in Motion” [1st Floor, Wilson G. Bradshaw Library at Florida Gulf Coast University]: “Knowledge in Motion” is a new mural commissioned by the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library from fifth-year dual major (art and biology) FGCU student Macy Noll. The mural depicts a boat from the Vester Marine and Environmental Field Station skimming the surface while the sun’s rays illuminate divers collecting samples for FGCU research scientists to identify and catalog. For more, visit “Fifth-year FGCU student Macy Noll installing ‘Knowledge in Motion’ mural in campus library.”

“Diamonds in the Light: Farrah Alkhadra” [North End of Arts Complex at Florida Gulf Coast University]: This mural consists of steel, resin and mixed media. Created by alumna Farrah Alkhadra, “Diamonds in the Light” continues her exploration of geometry and color theory. Runs through Sept. 30.

28th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition [Wasmer Art Gallery at FGCU]: Students working in sculpture, drawing, printmaking, painting and ceramics submit their finest works for this annual juried exhibition. Up to 70 works of art demonstrating students’ accomplishments and experiments will be featured. The jurors for the exhibition are area arts professionals. Opening reception and awards presentation are Thursday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibition runs to April 2.

“Florida Contemporary 2025-26” [Baker Museum of Art in Hayes Hall galleries and Artis-Naples cultural campus]: This annual exhibition presents a select group of notable visual artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the diversity of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, "Florida Contemporary" invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. Featured artists are Mally Khorasantchi, whose colorful, large-scale collage-based paintings reflect on the dichotomies found in humankind and in nature: beauty and discord, reality and falsehood, or representational and abstract; Boy Kong, whose work is inspired by a mixture of Ukiyo-e, surrealism, graffiti art and animal folklore; Jillian Mayer, whose varied practice includes film, performance, sculpture, drawing and installation, with many of her works focused on concerns around the ubiquity of technology in contemporary life; and Reginald O’Neal, whose richly painted canvases expand the art historical traditions of portraiture with work that is simultaneously sentimental and sinister. Runs through June 28. See also, “Miami sculptor Jillian Mayer’s Slumpies a sardonic commentary on ubiquity of technology.”

“Discovering Ansel Adams” [Third Floor, Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers insight into how Ansel Adams arrived at the powerful, mature visual language he used from the 1940s onward. It begins with Adams’ first photographs of Yosemite National Park, which he took in 1916 as a 14-year-old tourist from San Francisco. Visitors follow his progression from early experimentation to mastery, witnessing the pivotal moments that shaped his approach to photography. His photographs, technical innovations, and artistic choices offer a compelling look at how he transformed his passion into a lifelong mission to capture and protect the natural world. Drawn from the extensive Ansel Adams Archive at the University of Arizona’s Center for Creative Photography, this exhibition presents a rich collection of photographs, documents, and personal artifacts, offering a rare window into the formative years of Adams’ career. Opens March 14. Runs to Aug. 2.

“sonia louise davis: to reverberate tenderly” [Baker Museum of Art]: Visual artist, writer and performer sonia louise davis works within a lineage of Black feminist abstraction and avant-garde music. Her latest multisensory exhibition, “to reverberate tenderly,” is a living environment for creative activity that reflects the artist’s deep engagement with improvisation. The exhibition includes textile-based soft paintings, a wall mural composed of painted gestures and neon elements, and custom steel instruments, or “sounders,” that can be activated by performers. The artist creates her soft paintings using an industrial tufting machine, running yarns through the surface of each work to create voluminous forms with high relief and texture. davis has invented a personal vocabulary of lines, curves, dots, rings and dashes that she considers akin to musical notation. These marks are interwoven, layered and repeated throughout the gallery, creating a musical score in three dimensions. Her exhibition, to reverberate tenderly, explores the possibilities of a new kind of sonic space, one that is attuned to vulnerability and generosity while offering a soft landing for ideas to resonate. Runs through May 24.

“There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: In celebration of The Baker Museum’s 25th anniversary, this exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of artistic exploration and cultural preservation. Co-curated with a dedicated community advisory committee, "There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection" showcases an exceptional selection of highlights and rare treasures from the museum’s permanent collection. Through this thoughtfully curated display, the exhibition examines the profound ways individuals preserve their identities and sustain meaningful connections to their cultural heritage, even amidst the challenges of geographical dislocation. By combining artistic expression with engaging community programs, "There & Here" strives to illuminate the diverse narratives of heritage and resilience. Visitors are invited to explore this compelling intersection of art and identity, gaining fresh perspectives on the museum’s enduring role in fostering connection and cultural dialogue. Ongoing; located on second floor.

“The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition celebrates a major gift to the permanent collection of The Baker Museum from longtime supporters Dr. Laurence and Rita Sibrack of Naples, avid art collectors for more than 30 years. The Dr. Laurence and Rita Sibrack Collection of Contemporary Glass and Ceramics comprises 74 works by 60 artists. Together, these works represent every major process of studio glass, from flame-worked to blown to cast. Ceramics are represented by striking figurative and abstract works. The collection includes some of the best-known figures associated with the studio glass movement, including Lucio Bubacco, Dale Chihuly, Amber Cowan, Dan Dailey, Michael Glancy, Judith Schaechter, Preston Singletary, Matthew Szösz, Loretta Yang, Toots Zynsky and more. Originating in the 1960s, the studio glass movement saw artists around the United States innovating methods of utilizing glass as a medium for original artistic expression. Before this time, glass was used for functional objects and was manufactured in large factories through industrial processes. The artists of the studio glass movement created techniques that could be accomplished on a more intimate scale in their studios, where they were free to experiment and create. On view on the second floor through fall 2026. For more, visit “Baker Museum receives transformational gift of glass and ceramic art.”

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall. Ongoing exhibition.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime. Ongoing exhibition. For more, hear/read, “Baker Museum collaborates with Pelican Bay Foundation on outdoor sculpture trail.”

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” On view to museum visitors during all normal operating hours.

“Joan Miro’: Fire in the Soul” [Naples Art Institute]: “Fire in the Soul” offers a striking selection of Joan Miró’s works—ranging from graphic pieces to vibrant paintings—revealing the themes of nature, mysticism, and Catalan identity that shaped his unique artistic language. Through symbolic imagery and spiritual undertones, the show invites viewers into Miró’s poetic and transcendent vision of the world. For more, read/hear, “Joan Miro exhibition coming to Naples in December.” Runs through April 4.

“Marco on the Move” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: As human beings, we have repeatedly found Marco Island a paradise. This exhibit explores how we get here, how we move about, and how transportation defines us as Marco Islanders. Hop on your boat, plane, train, car, or bicycle and cruise on into this exhibit. Closes March 21.

“Connect and Protect” [Collier Museum at Government Center]: This Wildpath photography exhibit features properties secured through the Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands protection programs. Wildpath tells the stories of wide-ranging wildlife and the habitats they connect, to help protect a planet in balance. The Wildpath team of storytellers, explorers, and conservationists leads us on an extraordinary photographic journey of discovery through the Florida Wildlife Corridor in the exhibition "Connect and Protect." This exhibit celebrates the first 40 Corridor landscapes approved for protection since the signing of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, with photographs by noted conservation photographers and a satellite map of Florida that marks the Corridor and identifies property locations around the state. This traveling exhibit was made possible by the Jacarlene Foundation. Runs through May 9.

“Railroads at Work” [Naples Depot Museum]: For more than a century, Americans young and old have been fascinated by the excitement and glamor of the railroad tradition–the power of locomotives, the sense of adventure evoked by the sound of a train whistle in the distance, the sight of endless rails stretching in the horizon, the mystery of far-off places. This romance of railroading and, in late years, an increased awareness of the essential nature of railroads, have stimulated a tremendous interest in railroad history, equipment, organization, services and operations. This exhibit is adapted from a booklet for teachers published by the Association of American Railroads throughout the 1950s that includes photographs and descriptions designed to engage students in the study of railroading. Runs through May 2.

“Immokalee Restaurants: The Best Tasting Business Around” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum] From Raynor's Seafood to Lozano's Mexican Restaurant, Immokalee has been serving up local flavor for decades. Join the Immokalee Pioneer Museum for this tasty survey of Immokalee's oldest restaurants as well as the modern offerings that serve the community and tastes. Runs through May 16.

“Growing Obsession – The Enchanting Story of Orchids in the Everglades” [Museum of the Everglades]: The Sunshine State is home to over 100 different species of orchids. More than half of these are found in South Florida, with many of the rarest and most obscure specimens found only deep in the wild landscape of the Everglades. This exhibit explores the exotic beauty of these often-otherworldly flora as well as their role in some of the more significant and occasionally notorious chapters of our region’s history. The passion these unique plants inspire—sometimes bordering on mania—has been compared to the “gold fever” experienced by treasure hunters. Botanical researchers and horticultural enthusiasts from around the world make obligatory pilgrimages to the nearby Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park—known as the Orchid Capital of North America due to its rich concentration of almost 50 different flowering plants in the Orchidaceae family, including the ever-elusive ghost orchid. Combining breathtaking imagery, historical accounts, and the engaging stories of local personalities inextricably linked to these blossoming beauties and the madness they occasionally inspire, “Growing Obsession” gives each visitor a glimpse of the haunting beauty and elemental magic that can sometimes be found in the Everglades and its extraordinary flora. Runs through June 20.

“America the Beautiful by Clyde Butcher” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: As part of the America250 celebration, we are proud to exhibit Clyde Butcher’s America the Beautiful. Known for his powerful black-and-white, large-scale photography, Butcher captures the awe-inspiring landscapes of America’s National Parks—some of our nation’s greatest natural treasures. His work invites viewers to experience the majesty, serenity, and enduring significance of these iconic places. Opens March 31. Runs through July 11.

