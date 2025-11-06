© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration returns to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum in Big Cypress on Friday and Saturday

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Graphic for American Indigenous Arts Celebration
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will be the site of the American Indigenous Arts Celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. On Friday and Saturday, it will be the site of the American Indigenous Arts Celebration.

Poster for American Indigenous Arts Celebration
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
The American Indigenous Arts Celebration is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place.

The festival is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place. Said Museum Director Gordon Wareham, “It is both a celebration and an invitation to learn, connect, and honor Indigenous heritage.”

Highlights include a live painting demonstration by Seminole artist Elgin Jumper, a hoop dance workshop with world-renowned Tony Duncan and a fashion show by Seminole designer Lenora Roberts.

Both admission and parking are free.

November is National Native American Heritage Month.

Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum Promo for American Indigenous Arts Celebration
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
The festival opens with a Grand Entry Powwow led by Seminole Medicine Man Bobby Henry, tribal dignitaries, Native drummers and dancers.

MORE INFORMATION:

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration (AIAC) runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

It is held on the museum’s festival grounds in Big Cypress.

The celebration begins with a Grand Entry Powwow led by Seminole Medicine Man Bobby Henry, tribal dignitaries, Native drummers, dancers, and hoop dance performers.

Promotional Image for American Indigenous Art Celebration
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
Visitors will be immersed in cultural traditions while enjoying a schedule packed with entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors will be immersed in cultural traditions while enjoying a schedule packed with entertainment for the whole family including Pharaoh’s Wildlife Kingdom critter show, alligator wrestling with Billy Walker, Powwow dancers & Native drummers, and hoop dance competition.

Fashion lovers will experience two unforgettable runway moments. On Friday, guests will enjoy a showcase by students of the Ahfachkee School and on Saturday a fashion show by Seminole designer Lenora Roberts.

Seminole hoop dance performer.
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
Seminole hoop dance performer.

Additional highlights include Mexican Cultural Academy Dance exhibits presented by Ameyal Productions, a photo opportunity with Native American actor Dallas Goldtooth, and meet and greet with the new Miss Florida Seminole and Junior Miss Seminole 2025.

Throughout the event, visitors can shop from authentic Native craft vendors and artists, enjoy traditional food vendors, and take advantage of free admission to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, home to an extraordinary collection of Seminole history and culture.

Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum Poster for American Indigenous Arts Celebration
Courtesy of Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Musuem
/
Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, Seminole Tribe of Florida
Throughout the event, visitors can shop from authentic Native craft vendors and artists and enjoy traditional food vendors.

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum opened in 1997. Situated in the Everglades on a 66-acre campus with an expansive mile-long boardwalk through a stunning cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum offers more than 5,000 square feet of gallery space. Exhibits feature rare artifacts and lifelike dioramas that depict Seminole life at the turn of the century.

In 2009, the museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

For more information, telephone 863-902-1113 or visit www.ahtahthiki.com and follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is located at 34725 W. Boundary Road, Clewiston.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSeminole Tribe of FloridaBig Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU