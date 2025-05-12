Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of May 12

This week, three shows open, one closes, eight others continue their runs and four more enjoy limited engagements at equity and community theaters from Sarasota to Marco Island.

FST Improv's 'Comedy Roulette' is performed in Bowne's Lab in Sarasota on Saturdays.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette. This week’s performance is in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

'Divas: Time After Time' celebrates the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota on Tuesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

From the mind of local playwright Joe Simonelli, 'Half Baked' follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café and wind up baking cannabis into their appetizers to stimulate business.

“Half Baked” [Off Broadway Palm]: From the pen (or PC) of local playwright Joe Simonelli, “Half Baked” follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to stimulate business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated, and hilarious! Hear/read a preview on WGCU: “Joe Simonelli comedy ‘Half Baked’ opens at Off Broadway Palm for 40 performances.” Performances are Wednesday, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18, at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/half-baked/.

This electrifying show captures the journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, May 14 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 8 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music” and “Evita,” Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production. Previews are Wednesday, May 14, Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. with a talkback following the show. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/jesus-christ-superstar or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

There are just three performances of this Southwest Florida limited engagement premiere.

“Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School, Jr.” [Melody Lane Theatre]: A self-appointed expert on all things first grade, Junie B. is determined to write the ultimate guide - "Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR." As she deals with writer's block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn. Based on the beloved children's book series by Barbara Park. There are just three performances of this Southwest Florida limited engagement premiere: Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. in the Heights Center Early Learning in Fort Myers. For tickets, visit https://melodylanepac.com/theatredept/ or telephone 220-9527.

'Men Are Dogs' is one of playwright Joe Simonelli's most popular comedies.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother who offers her daughter her own relationship advice. Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets and it soon becomes uncertain whether Cecelia will be able to practice what she preaches. Performances are Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

'Nana Does Vegas' opens at Charlotte Players on May 15.

“Nana Does Vegas” [Charlotte Players]: Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show. What could go wrong? Everything! If you liked "Nana’s Naughty Knickers," you’ll love "Nana Does Vegas"! Opens Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/nana-does-vegas/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida will give concert readings to the winner and two other finalists in its Louise Wigglesworth New Play Contest May 14-17.

New Play Contest [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: As a teaching theater, one of the things The Lab does is promote the creation of new work. A play needs to be heard and worked on before it is ready to be produced. The Lab accepts hundreds of scripts from around the world and selects the top three for a concert reading: “Lumin” by 2025 winner Emma Gibson, Saturday May 17 (Set in a modern-day cult on the outskirts of the Chihuahuan desert in Texas, this new play about our need for community asks why the line between delusion and what the rest of us believe is getting blurrier than ever); “Virtual Reality” by Wendy Vogel, Friday, May 16 (scarred by divorce, Rebecca avoids the real world by playing a virtual reality role-playing game); and “Annelies” by Oded Gross; Thursday, May 15 (Mourning the loss of his father, a bereaved man in 2020 begins to keep a journal, only to find himself in correspondence with the famous and tragic diarist, Anne Frank; “Annelies” explores the strength and legacy of the written word, and its power to change our lives forever). For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/284764-louise-wigglesworth-excellence-in-playwriting-new--may-15th-2025 or telephone 239-291-2905.

This Alliance Youth Theatre production runs May 16-18 in the Foulds Theatre.

“Peter/Wendy” [Alliance Youth Theatre]: In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily, and the menacing Captain Hook. A low-tech, inventive adaptation directed by Carmen Crussard that pays homage to the darker themes of J. M. Barrie’s original, Peter/Wendy will mesmerize audiences of all ages. Performances of this limited engagement are Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit artinlee.org or telephone 239-939-2787.

The Studio Players' production of 'Prodigal Son' opens in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on May 16.

“Prodigal Son” [The Studio Players]: When a troubled but gifted 17-year-old boy from the South Bronx arrives at a private school in New Hampshire, two faculty members wrestle with how to help him adjust to his new environment. The boy is violent, brilliant, alienated, and on fire with ferocious loneliness. As with his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Doubt,” John Patrick Shanley has drawn on his personal experiences to create an explosive portrait of a young man on the verge of either salvation or destruction. In this production, Brett Marston returns to the stage in the role of Carl Schmitt. Opens Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/prodigal-son-a-play-by-john-patrick-shanley/dates or telephone 239-398-9192.

'Syncopated Avenue' is a lively homage to the art of tap.

“Syncopated Avenue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue. In this original, historical musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance, the musical takes audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style, and class. This innovative musical features unique arrangements on popular jazz tunes by iconic composers and new songs arranged and created by Nate Jacobs, Lamont Brown and Louis Danowsky. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue ‘Syncopated Avenue’.” Performances are Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. There is a talkback following Sunday’s matinee. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

This lively musical brings the beloved Disney animated classic to life on stage.

“The Aristocats Kids” [The Belle Theatre]: This lively musical brings the beloved Disney animated classic to life on stage. When Duchess and her three adorable kittens—Toulouse, Berlioz, and Marie—are cat-napped by their scheming butler, they must find their way back home with the help of some unlikely friends, such as Thomas O’Malley, a smooth-talking alley cat, and his jazzy crew. Filled with catchy songs, lovable characters, and plenty of feline fun, “The Aristocats KIDS” is a heartwarming musical that’s purr-fect for audiences of all ages. This limited engagement runs May 16-18. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatreinc.thundertix.com/events/243597 or telephone 239-323-5533.

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives.

“The Hallelujah Girls” [The Naples Players]: Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!” Performances are Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3724/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

'Venus in Fur' closes at Florida Repertory Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Venus in Fur” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sexy, provocative, and witty, “Venus in Fur” is an exploration of the power dynamics between men and women. The story follows Thomas, a director-playwright, who after a long day of abysmal auditions of potential leading ladies for his adaptation of a 19th century German erotica novel, is suddenly confronted by Vanda, a crass, pushy actress seeking consideration for the role. What Thomas discovers is Vanda not only shares the name of the lead character in his play, but also has a surprising understanding of the material. As the pair work through the script, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting as the lines between reality and theatrics become increasingly blurred. “Venus In Fur” is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of witty, risqué humor. The play premiered on Broadway in 2011 and has since played in regional theatres across the country. Chris Clavelli directs David McElwee and Kathleen Simmonds. For more, listen to John Davis’ discussion of the play on Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition: “‘Venue in Fur’ at the Florida Rep explores power and dominance through the lens of sex and intimacy.” Performances are Tuesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/the-season-tickets/l.

With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “’Waitress’ at Broadway Palm is a spellbinding musical about female empowerment.” Performances are Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

