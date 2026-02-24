Service Saturday in Naples for FHP trooper Michael Diego; LEO procession planned

A funeral service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego will be held at noon Saturday at First Naples Church with a public viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on Diego's FLHSMV Website Memorial Page.

Trooper Michael Diego died in the line of duty on February 18, 2026. While participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the FHP Training Academy, he suffered a medical emergency and later died.

Trooper Diego served the Florida Highway Patrol and the citizens of Florida for more than four years, with assignments in Troop L in Davie and Troop F in Fort Myers. He was part of the 149th Recruit Class.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Diego at the First Naples Church immediately following the memorial service by the Commons Building.

A law enforcement procession will occur prior to the memorial service, which is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m., from the Hodges Funeral Home at 12777 State Road 82 in Fort Myers to First Naples Church, at 3300 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples.

The procession route is as follows:

WB State Road 82 to Colonial Boulevard (Left Turn)

WB Colonial Boulevard to SB Interstate 75 (Left Turn)

SB Interstate 75 to Immokalee Road Exit 111 (Right Turn)

WB Immokalee Road to SB Livingston Parkway (Left Turn)

SB Livingston Parkway to First Naples Church (Right Turn)

*Brief traffic delays may occur during the procession.

