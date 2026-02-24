Service Saturday in Naples for FHP trooper Michael Diego; LEO procession planned
A funeral service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego will be held at noon Saturday at First Naples Church with a public viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The service will be live-streamed and available to watch on Diego's FLHSMV Website Memorial Page.
Trooper Michael Diego died in the line of duty on February 18, 2026. While participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the FHP Training Academy, he suffered a medical emergency and later died.
Trooper Diego served the Florida Highway Patrol and the citizens of Florida for more than four years, with assignments in Troop L in Davie and Troop F in Fort Myers. He was part of the 149th Recruit Class.
Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Diego at the First Naples Church immediately following the memorial service by the Commons Building.
A law enforcement procession will occur prior to the memorial service, which is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m., from the Hodges Funeral Home at 12777 State Road 82 in Fort Myers to First Naples Church, at 3300 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples.
The procession route is as follows:
- WB State Road 82 to Colonial Boulevard (Left Turn)
- WB Colonial Boulevard to SB Interstate 75 (Left Turn)
- SB Interstate 75 to Immokalee Road Exit 111 (Right Turn)
- WB Immokalee Road to SB Livingston Parkway (Left Turn)
- SB Livingston Parkway to First Naples Church (Right Turn)
- *Brief traffic delays may occur during the procession.
