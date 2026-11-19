The Lee County Port Authority is continuing work on terminal roadway improvements as part of the Terminal Expansion Project Phase 2 at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Pedestrian Bridge/Crosswalk 5 was brought back into service Thursday, Nov. 19, on both the upper and lower levels.

Both Pedestrian Bridges at Crosswalks 2 and 5 are open, on the upper and lower levels, offering direct access for passengers, visitors and employees to transit from the terminal building to the Short-term Parking Garage, Car Rental Facility and all ground transportation options, including shuttles to the Long-term Parking Lot. See map above and online.

All other lower-level crosswalks are closed.

Please follow signage and be cautious when using the crosswalks. The Lee County Port Authority will continue to post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to help travelers and airport users become aware of changes.

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