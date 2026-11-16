DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies. You might remember the controversy surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream the execution of the man convicted of a mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas. The livestreaming plan was called off, but in colonial times, executions of criminals were among the largest public gatherings. Eight thousand people converged on Boston in 1773 to witness the hanging of Levi Ames, convicted of multiple acts of burglary. That story is among the revelations in a remarkable documentary series about crime and punishment in America coming to PBS this week, directed by our guest today, Lynn Novick.

The four-part series takes us from a day when prisons were largely unknown to the America of today, where nearly 2 million people are behind bars, a rate far higher than other industrialized countries. There are stories of criminal defendants, both innocent and guilty, as well as victims, police, prosecutors, judges and countless politicians who staked their fortunes on fighting crime. It raises critical questions and explores multiple points of view about how to answer them.

Lynn Novick is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who's collaborated with Ken Burns on many of his acclaimed series. Her most recent series, "College Behind Bars," was about men and women earning college degrees while incarcerated. Her series "Crime And Punishment In America" will air over four consecutive nights on PBS beginning tonight.

Lynn Novick, welcome back to FRESH AIR.

LYNN NOVICK: Thank you so much for having me, Dave. It's a pleasure to be here.

DAVIES: You know, you could do a long documentary series on crime in post-war America, or crime since the '90s, or crime in urban areas, or - I mean, in this case, you really take on a lot, going back to the beginning of the Republic. How did you come to decide to take on such a sprawling subject?

NOVICK: Yeah, it is a sprawling subject. For me, it felt like an opportunity to revisit the last 250 years of American history, which we have explored in other projects I've worked on with Ken Burns - history of jazz, history of baseball most notably - where we take a topic, an idea, and we look at all of American history through that lens. And it felt like no one had done this before, and the way that we address crime and the way that we punish and how we - why we have prisons and why we incarcerate at the rate that we do, all of these things didn't just come out of nowhere. And I wanted to understand how we got here, and the only way to do that was to kind of go back to the beginning and follow the breadcrumbs, so to speak, wherever they would lead.

DAVIES: You know, going back to colonial times, punishment for crimes was typically physical and quite public. How likely back then would an ordinary citizen be to witness an execution sometime in his or her life?

NOVICK: Yeah. I was stunned to learn from a number of our scholars and experts that executions were common in colonial America for a whole range of crimes. Not just what we would think of today of very serious, violent crimes - murder, rape, etc. - but you could be put to death for burglary, adultery, blasphemy, you know, robbery - just a wide range of crimes. And from what we understand, most people in colonial America would have seen an execution at some point in their lifetime. That is staggering to me.

DAVIES: Was - I mean, was this because they - it was believed that this would deter crime, or was there simply just such an interest in these public executions?

NOVICK: I think the answer is both, truly - that we've always been fascinated by those who transgress, who don't follow the rules and who get caught and have to pay the price. So that's - and that's not just Americans. Human beings are (ph) always been interested in, you know, who are the outlaws, the criminals, and, you know, why did they do the thing they did? And we want to see them punished.

And why punishment was administered publicly was, I believe, partly to deter - that was the idea - to shame, to just sort of send a message to everyone about the power of the state. So there's - it's serving a - to sort of knit together the social structure, you know, to build community, I suppose - that this is what we as a community do to those who, you know, disobey our rules. But as it turns out, it could have a sort of undermining effect of all those things as well. A huge crowd could gather at an execution and they might sort of start rabble-rousing, and you might even have a riot, and people might get hurt or robbed in the process of getting sort of excited about the execution. They might identify with the person who was being put to death and feel that it was unjust.

And so by the time of the revolution, some of our Founding Fathers who were really studying the enlightenment and thinking about what do citizens deserve in a republic and what kind of rights we should have began to put forth the idea that this public punishment and the sort of barbaric nature of it was actually bad for the society as a whole and that we should come up with a better way of doing this.

DAVIES: Right. Well, one alternative to physical punishment is confinement, and that leads us to prisons. What were early prisons like?

NOVICK: Yeah. Well, early prisons were - I think it was an experiment. We were trying out different ideas. And there were several different ways that the people who were investing in this idea of a structure - a penitentiary or a prison - where you would go for a period of time, where you would be expected to repent and to learn useful skills and to come back to society a better person - what we would now call rehabilitation. Some prisons were built on that idea. Some prisons, like the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, which is one of the most monumental structures in Jacksonian America - it opened in 1829 - it was...

DAVIES: And is still there (laughter).

NOVICK: And is still there. And I certainly urge anyone who's in earshot of this to visit. It's an incredible place. It's a museum, and you can really understand palpably, physically, what this place was like. It was built to accomplish one goal, which was perfect isolation. You were in your cell 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There was a little yard. You had your own private outdoor space you can go into for one hour a day, but you weren't supposed to talk to anyone. The staff would come and check on you, but that was basically it. And it was such extreme isolation. As we can now understand today, pure solitary confinement was extremely deleterious to the people that were confined there, and eventually they did modify the system. But that was one model of incarceration.

And another model was sort of a modification of that, where people were put in isolation at night, but during the day they were put to work. And they were put to work for two reasons. One, to help pay for the cost of operating this sort of enormous institution, which is not cheap, and the second is to teach them, in theory, good habits. So rehabilitation as an idea was somehow merged with forced labor and isolation. And if we think about those three things going together, I would say they really don't. And so we've always had kind of a conflict about what are we actually trying to accomplish with prisons and penitentiaries.

DAVIES: Well, among the earlier prisons, they discovered that they could fund the prison by having private employers use the inmates for work. I mean, factories, you know, ironing clothes, whatever. And they got to be large, right? There was a guy named Elam Lynds - am I saying that correctly?

NOVICK: Yes, that's correct. Yeah.

DAVIES: Who designed a prison in Auburn. And then there was the one that came to be known as Sing Sing - I guess that's from Ossining, New York, right?

NOVICK: Yeah.

DAVIES: Where a lot of prisoners were managed by relatively few guards. And you're right, or it appears in the documentary that this drew visits from Europe. A couple of French aristocrats wanted to see how this worked. What did they discover? How did they react?

NOVICK: Yeah, it was hard for me to imagine a world where there hadn't been prisons before. And so when America created this penitentiary system and people started hearing about it, they wanted to come here and see, oh, wow, maybe we should bring this back to France or England or Germany or, you know, another country.

And in the 1830s, two young French aristocrats, Alexis de Tocqueville and Gustave de Beaumont, came to America. They were charged by the French government to study our system and write a report to see if, you know, France should do the same thing. And what they discovered was a paradox, in a way, that the prison that they visited, Sing Sing and Eastern State and a few other prisons, were run with such extraordinary discipline that you didn't need that many guards or officers or, as they were called then, keepers to maintain control because anyone who broke the rules was punished brutally. So we - they interviewed Elam Lynds, who was the head keeper at Sing Sing, and he said, I don't think it's possible to govern a prison without a whip. And anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand human nature. And a whip isn't that bad. It doesn't hurt people that much, but, you know, the fear of being whipped is the only way that you can maintain control.

And so what we see right there - the penitentiary system is pretty new at that point - is that we had tried to create a system where we wouldn't brutalize people and that we wouldn't torture them. And instead, we would put them in a place where they could reform. But once they're in that place behind the walls, now we're torturing them again.

DAVIES: Right, right. And I believe some of these foreign visitors were kind of appalled with - by what they saw but saw that it was effective, and it did kind of spread, right?

NOVICK: Yes, exactly. They were appalled and impressed, if that's possible. Sort of appalled at what it took but also thinking, maybe this is worth trying, which - I find that's a paradox that's hard to square with the notion of democracy and, you know, people having rights. But I think one thing we have seen is that once people get found guilty of a crime and sent to prison, they are stripped of their rights and not treated the way they would be treated if they were, you know, in the free world and not confined.

DAVIES: You know, I was going to play a clip here that had to do with the kind of punishment that was in store for inmates who got out of line. There's a story of a career criminal who wrote a memoir, George Appo, quite a character, began as a kid, you know, kid of the streets. It's a fascinating story. He was sent as a teenager. He was arrested, and I think he didn't want to go to the juvenile place, which he thought was torturous. So he pretended to be older, and he got sent to Sing Sing. On his third day, when he was ironing a shirt, he burned it and was given the paddle. This was the punishment. And here's a clip from the documentary about that particular punishment. We're going to hear, first, a narrator describing what the paddle is and then historian Timothy Gilfoyle talking about it. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA")

UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: Fancy for yourself a man fastened, wrists and ankles, in a stooping position and struck with a piece of flexible wood or leather perforated with holes at the end and when lifted from the naked back sucks the flesh with it.

(SOUNDBITE OF PADDLE STRIKING)

TIMOTHY GILFOYLE: The paddle. It would create a sense of terror, actually, on the part of people incarcerated in Sing Sing. One prison guard actually quit because when he would enter the cafeteria at night, he remembered seeing men that had been paddled literally crying at their tables, praying to the Virgin Mary because they were in such pain. Some men tried to commit suicide upon learning they were about to be paddled, jumping off from the third or fourth tiers of their cells.

DAVIES: And that's from the documentary directed by our guest Lynn Novick. So it was pretty brutal.

NOVICK: And, you know, I think it was brutal and it wasn't seen by the outside world. So we went from having punishment - brutal punishment administered in the town square to being administered behind the walls of a prison where people couldn't go who weren't, you know, in custody there. And one of the reasons why you would be punished is if you didn't do your work job well or you refused to work, or, you know, you didn't comply with a very strict regimen, the rules that were there, a lot of which had to do with you know, production for these outside employers, like you mentioned.

And so you bring a factory in - you build a factory inside the prison. People are supposed to work there eight to 10 hours a day, six days a week for no money. And if they refuse to work, the officers, the keepers, are doing the enforcement for the employers. The keepers are basically punishing people for not working and not generating the revenue that the prison has promised the outside contractors they would get. So you can see, also, there's a lot of room for corruption and abuse just by the very way that this whole kind of system is organized.

DAVIES: We're going to take a break here. Let me reintroduce you. We are speaking with Lynn Novick. She's an award-winning documentary filmmaker. We'll be right back after this break. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR, and we're speaking with documentary filmmaker Lynn Novick. She directed the four-part series "Crime And Punishment In America," which airs over four consecutive nights on PBS, beginning tonight.

I want to play another clip that explores this relationship between prison guards and inmates. And this is from a former correctional officer that you interviewed named Stephen Walker, an experienced guy who has quite a perspective on it. And he in this clip is talking about how a guard can look upon those who is serving time under his watch.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA")

STEPHEN WALKER: If you don't recognize the value of another human being, it is easy to be overly aggressive. It is easy to be inhumane, because you're so focused on the negative of human behavior, it becomes this heightened assessment ability to look at something and recognize the potential harm, hazard or danger in that setting. And you're fearful, and it weighs on you unconsciously. It extracts from your humanity, and you become jaded. I was so proficient at dehumanizing them that the staff actually bought me a jacket that said Robocop on it. It was about custody and control.

DAVIES: And that is Stephen Walker, who is a former correctional officer interviewed in the documentary made by our guest, Lynn Novick. Lynn, how easy it - is it to talk to former correctional officers about all this?

NOVICK: Yeah. You know, it - most correction officers unions and maybe it's the Department of Corrections prohibit correction officers from speaking to media at all. And it's very difficult to find someone who's willing to talk and sort of break the code of silence, I would say, about what it's like to be an officer and the toll it takes on them and just really lay bare sort of what these dynamics really are all about. And we're really grateful to Stephen Walker for his willingness to crack it open for us and really help us understand the psychology, the reality and the challenges that they face.

And, you know, I think oftentimes in our discussions, generally about the justice system, about prisons, people tend to focus on one side of it, you know, the people who are incarcerated, for example, and understandable. I understand why that is. Conditions of incarceration, generally, as we've been saying, are awful. But I think it's important - and we tried in the film to understand and to show that this is a world unto itself, and there are many people in there, people who work there, the officers, the staff, the people who are incarcerated. And then there's their families, families of the incarcerated and the staff, and everybody's affected by it. And it's just rare to hear from correction officers what it's like for them.

And, you know, I was recently - we did a screening recently up at Sing Sing, the prison we've just been talking about. We were there last week. And we showed the scene about the correction officers that you just played a clip from. And one of the men there said, you know, I never really thought about what it's like for them, and I'm really glad to hear from this man, you know, what officers are going through because I'm thinking about - us guys in here, we're thinking about what it's like for us. So I hope our film can help invite some different kinds of conversations about, you know, what this whole world is about for everybody involved.

DAVIES: You know, one theme that runs throughout this documentary series from the earliest times of the republic to today is racism and its connection to law enforcement. It was particularly tough, of course, in the South, where lynchings were, for many, many decades, a method of control. And there's one case that's described in some detail here of a man named Henry Smith in Paris, Texas. You want to tell us who he was and what he was accused of?

NOVICK: Henry Smith was a teenager in the town of Paris, Texas, and he was accused of killing and possibly molesting a little girl - a 4-year-old girl. And he was Black, and the little girl was white. And the little girl's father was a police officer in the town. And he - when he found out he was accused, he ran away. And so there was a man hunt. And during the time of this man hunt for him, it really became a frenzy. So by the time he was captured and brought back to the town, I think the whole nation was watching. And there were thousands of people that came there from all over the state of Texas, especially chartered trains were brought in to watch him be put to death in the most horrific, barbaric way you can imagine.

DAVIES: Now, was Henry Smith mentally handicapped in some way?

NOVICK: He was known in the town to be weak minded or feeble minded. That could be that he had an intellectual disability or a mental illness or both. And he was known for erratic behavior. But there was no due process here, so he was killed in front of thousands of people and tortured without ever having a chance to talk to a lawyer, have a trial, have representation or have any kind of legal system functioning to see whether anything that he was accused of actually happened.

DAVIES: Right. It was said that a crowd of 10,000 made their way to Paris, Texas, who witnessed this. As you said, trains were actually chartered to bring people there. This was in 1893, and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative made a point about who in communities were behind killings like this. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA")

BRYAN STEVENSON: The people who carried out lynchings were teachers and bankers and doctors and lawyers and farmers. They weren't the extreme elements. These were the backbone of the community, and when a lynching took place, everybody was invited to affirm this act, the morality of this act, by their very presence. That's why you see 10,000 people showing up at the lynching of Henry Smith.

DAVIES: That was in 1893, but, you know, as the documentary notes, this kind of unrestrained violence against African American continued, particularly in the South, well into the middle of the 20th century, and it's interesting that lynchings would often occur on a courthouse lawn to make the point that this was, in effect, you know, if not a legal act, one supported by a local establishment.

NOVICK: Yes, exactly, condoned, for sure, and often participated in by the sheriff, the district attorney and the leading citizens of the town or the city. Absolutely. That's correct. And it's - you know, this isn't really about crime and punishment and justice. This is about maintaining the social order and making sure that the caste system - the Jim Crow caste system stayed in place and that it would be done by fear.

DAVIES: We need to take another break here. Let me reintroduce you. We are speaking with Lynn Novick. She directed the documentary series "Crime And Punishment In America." It airs over four consecutive nights on PBS beginning tonight. We'll be back to talk more after this break. I'm Dave Davies, and this is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF JEFF PARKER'S "SEA CHANGE")

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies. We're speaking with award-winning documentary filmmaker Lynn Novick. She directed the four-part series "Crime And Punishment In America." The episodes explore changes in how Americans viewed crime from colonial times to the present, focusing on compelling stories that illuminate the dilemmas of law enforcement and punishment. The series airs over four consecutive nights on PBS beginning tonight.

You know, you're right about how police departments came to be. And it was really because cities grew with immigration in the 1830s, '40s and '50s and the anonymity of city life made crime easier. People began to demand more protection. And so police departments were born. What were they like? Were police professional? Where did cops come from? How did that work?

NOVICK: Yeah, New York City is the first city to create a police department. And then Boston and many other cities, Philadelphia. Pretty quickly, most major cities had police departments. And they were part of the patronage system, which meant that the political party in power gave out jobs to people that had supported them. And then those people often paid back sort of a kickback to whoever got them that job. So corruption was really built-in from the beginning of how police came to be. And, you know, we interviewed William Bratton, who was a commissioner of New York City Police Department and also LA and Boston. And he concurred that policing was extremely corrupt and extremely brutal in its origins.

And police often were asked to not just patrol the streets but protect illegal businesses that were sort of morals businesses - gambling, brothels - businesses that were going to go on anyway, somehow. And so, instead of arresting everyone who was running a brothel or a gambling den or an opium den, or an illegal saloon, they would basically walk the beat, take a kickback and let the place stay open. And anyone who didn't pay them was made to pay or got beat up. And all of this was revealed in a pretty explosive investigation of New York City policing that happened in the 1890s. And George Appo, who we were speaking about earlier, he was a star witness at that hearing or that investigation. And he talked a lot about the police corruption and brutality that was built-in.

DAVIES: Right. And there are waves of reform. There were scandals. You know, people were driven out of office who tolerated the stuff, but somehow, eventually, they found their way back. And the reforms drifted away. You do write about an interesting character in Berkeley, California, a police chief named August Vollmer. Do I have the name right?

NOVICK: Vollmer, yeah.

DAVIES: Who took a different approach. Tell us about him.

NOVICK: Yeah, so he was a true progressive era reformer. You know, really believed that government could do good for people and make the society better and lift people up, and that police forces could be part of that. And he tried to professionalize his department in Berkeley. And his ideas about policing spread around the country.

And so he's actually known as the father of modern policing. And he created a college curriculum and sort of a training academy - that didn't exist before - and, I think, criteria for advancement that were grounded in knowledge and experience and not just who you knew and who you paid off. And he wanted his officers to see themselves as there to help people, not necessarily to arrest everybody or to take revenge if people didn't obey their commands, that kind of thing. In some ways, a lot of his advances helped policing to become more professional, less brutal, and less corrupt.

DAVIES: You know, prohibition comes in the early 20th century. It was supposed to make society more sober and less violent. And is this where organized crime got its start in urban America?

NOVICK: Yes. So there were always criminal gangs, but they were very local. And what happened with prohibition was that there was a much bigger incentive to get organized nationally and to form, basically, a system so that if you're bringing alcohol from one area to another, you're not going to have to fight your way there. And so, some of the smartest people involved in illicit activity, gangsters and mobsters in the '20s, formed a national crime syndicate. That's Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky and many other people that really sort of understood that the best thing for us to do here is to organize ourselves and keep a low profile.

They didn't want to have battles in the streets. They wanted to just figure out, OK, you stay in your territory, I'll stay in my territory. And if we have to move things, we'll work it out so that we don't, you know, run into each other unexpectedly. And that became basically the origin story for organized crime in America.

DAVIES: Yeah. And some of those families would endure for decades. Now, this was also a period when J. Edgar Hoover emerged as an important figure in law enforcement. You know, he was - kind of formed the FBI. He was very good at getting attention and resources for himself and his agents, who became known as G-men. And Hoover, of course, became just a huge presence in Washington for decades that followed. I forget how many presidents he served under and about whom he gathered information so that they couldn't get rid of him - was known for, of course, having Martin Luther King wiretapped in the 1960s, right? But he didn't exactly go after the big, organized crime families, did he?

NOVICK: No. So he had his blind spots, many of them. And he was adamant that there was no such thing as organized crime. He didn't really believe that the local gangs - that were mostly Irish, Italian, Jewish immigrants - were smart enough or capable enough of organizing themselves into something anything like what we now understand to be the Mafia. But he was much more focused, certainly during and after World War II, on fighting communism. He remained convinced for the rest of his life that communism was the most important threat that we faced, and that that's what the FBI should be focusing on. So we found out that, for example, the New York FBI had some hundreds of agents dedicated to, you know, rooting out communism and only a handful to deal with organized crime.

DAVIES: In the post-Hoover era, I mean, federal prosecutors actually made enormous inroads into organized crime families. As we get into the '70s, you know, we - and '80s, you have these TV shows like "America's Most Wanted," which, you know, feeds the nation's interest in true crime, you know, and in the process stokes fear and anger at criminals. There was one case, and this is featured in the documentary, about a 12-year-old girl named Polly Klaas. Tell us about her. What happened?

NOVICK: Yeah, Polly Klaas, in 1993, was 12 years old in the town of Petaluma, California. And she was abducted from her home while her mother was sleeping down the hall. So this case struck fear into the heart of everyone in the country. She was taken. And eventually the police zeroed in on a suspect, and he eventually led them to her body, and he was found guilty of killing her. But this all played out over several months when she was missing. And so the media frenzy just built and built and built.

And by the time her body was found, and then he was put on trial, the mood of the country was such that this case really helped push forward first in California and then around the country, what was called three-strikes laws, which meant that if you had committed a third felony you would be given 25 years to life. And it didn't matter whether that third felony was a minor crime or a major crime. Your third strike and you are out. That's how it was set at the time.

DAVIES: And when they looked at the numbers, what kinds of people got the third strike and those long sentences?

NOVICK: Yeah, it scooped up thousands and thousands of people who had not committed violent crimes. So we found a piece of tape from a few years after the three-strikes law had been in place where there was something like, I think, 40 murderers and 25 rapists and 10,000 people who had committed a burglary or a drug offense or, you know, a robbery - relatively minor crimes to be given a 25-year sentence. So it was overkill to an extreme degree. And it's not as if three-strikes laws were the only factor driving up incarceration rates, but they're a very good example to understand how this process, you know, worked politically.

DAVIES: You know, in addition to the three-strikes laws, which meant that if you got a third felony conviction you would be sentenced automatically to 25 years to life - was passed in many states and then also for federal crimes, I believe, in the '90s - there were a lot of mandatory sentencing laws. And this was driven by President Reagan. George Herbert Walker Bush was elected with that famous ad about an escaped convict named Willie Horton, and, of course, Bill Clinton pushed the crime law in the '90s which put harsh penalties in place and gave more funding for police based on fears about urban crime. One of the things that this did was just pushed a lot of prison construction, and you note in the documentary that there were economic forces that were enthusiastic about more prison construction, right?

NOVICK: Yes. And I thank you for pointing out and naming the politicians because this isn't a Republican or a Democrat issue. This was very much of a bipartisan movement to increase sentences and, you know, make our punishment system harsher and build more prisons and increase the size of the - sort of the carceral state, so to speak, as it's called. And it reflects the zeitgeist of the country to some degree. And also just the way the media operated, with true crime and sensationalizing, and where people thought they could get votes.

And the financial interest in building prisons and maintaining them is complicated. These prisons are mostly not private prisons. Most prisons are run by the 50 states and the federal government to some degree - sort of a smaller system. But prisons are placed in areas where there are very few jobs, where there's been a hollowing out of industrial economy or farm economy, and so working in a prison and being a state employee is, for many people, the only chance you can have health insurance and a pension and a decent wage. So there's a whole ecosystem here that is sort of, in a way, filling in for economic failures that we have not addressed.

DAVIES: We need to take another break here. Let me reintroduce you. We are speaking with Lynn Novick. She is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. We'll continue our conversation in just a moment. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR, and we're speaking with documentary filmmaker Lynn Novick. She directed the four-part series "Crime And Punishment In America," which airs over four consecutive nights on PBS, beginning tonight.

You know, in the 1990s, one of the things that drove tougher crime laws was this theory of young superpredators. You want to explain this?

NOVICK: Yeah. There was a so-called theory. I'm not sure what it was really based on. There was a professor - a Princeton professor named John DiIulio came up with this theory that there was this cohort of young men who were remorseless and dangerous and would commit crimes with absolutely no sense of right or wrong, and that there were - because of demographic shifts, there were going to be a lot of these people, in his mind, and that we better be ready for this enormous crime wave that was going to happen as a result.

And this theory was completely wrong and was - ultimately even he recanted and said, I was wrong, but it didn't matter. By the time that happened, there had been enormous attention around it. He was on a lot of news shows, there were articles. There were politicians, including a very famous piece of tape of Hillary Clinton and - you know, speaking about these superpredators and how we have to bring them to heel. And what - the result of this was that thousands of young men, mostly Black and brown, were caught up in an adult criminal justice system, sent to prison with adults, treated as adults, and viewed as people who were unredeemed, unredeemable and incapable of change. And it's a really tragic and terrible moment in our criminal justice system, and it's taken a while for the society to learn those lessons.

There's been research that I think many people listening will probably know, that adolescent brains are not fully developed. So a 16-year-old is not making decisions the way a 25-year-old makes decisions. The assumption is that they are adults, but they aren't. So there's been some case law around this and rolling back of some of the sentencing that was done, but there's still people languishing in prison who were sentenced at 16 to very long terms that if they went through the system now would not be sentenced that way.

DAVIES: Right. Well, you know, the argument on this is that, you know, if you can commit adult-level offenses you're going to pay an adult-level price for it. But the reality is a 13-, 14-year-old kid who gets charged as an adult gets thrown into an adult prison and it's just a whole different trajectory of their life that follows. Yeah.

NOVICK: Yes. We have the great privilege of interviewing a man named Reginald Dwayne Betts for the film. He was found guilty at 16 of a carjacking that he committed, and he went to prison with adults for nine years. And you know, he was a kid. He was a kid. And I think most of us, if it was our child, would not want that to happen.

DAVIES: Yeah, he's an interesting case because he lived in a middle-class family, parents wanted to keep him away from that stuff, and it was an impulsive decision with some friends that they were going to go do this thing. And once he got out of prison he made quite a life for himself, right?

NOVICK: Yes. He's done really tremendous things. He went to college. He earned a master's degree, then he earned a law degree from Yale, and he founded an organization called Freedom Reads, which installs libraries in housing units in prisons all over the country. And they've installed hundreds of these libraries because, to him, reading is freedom. And so he's absolutely passionate about bringing the outside world into prisons and bringing the stories of people who are incarcerated out and making great literature available to those inside.

DAVIES: One of the formerly incarcerated men that's in your documentary, Rahsaan Thomas, had a real breakthrough when he went to San Quentin from the - from a previous institution. San Quentin had a lot more rehabilitative and training programs. And maybe you could just give us a sense of the difference among institutions and the extent to which those are opportunities available and how much difference it makes.

NOVICK: Yeah. There is a wide range of what different prisons are like in different - even in the same state, and it has a lot to do with who the warden is and where they're located and what the department of corrections is willing to tolerate. So San Quentin is near San Francisco, and there's lots of volunteers that come in, and it's a - been a progressive facility, within the context of corrections, for a long time. So they have many programs and a lot of outsiders coming in, and it's - it has a very different feeling than any other prison - many other prisons I've been in.

There are other places in the country where we've been where we see a rehabilitative approach taken seriously - people treated with dignity, people given opportunities. The Maine State Prison is also an amazing place - relative to other prisons, I'll just caveat that right there. But people in the Maine State Prison are allowed to have jobs outside, but they do remote work - so that means they have access to the internet - and they can make money and pay restitution. And people are treated - you know, called by their name, not by a number. So this is to speak to - we don't need to go to Germany to see examples of the way to operate a correctional facility and give people support and training and restore their dignity and hope for the future.

DAVIES: Yeah, prison populations grew dramatically from the 1970s on. Our rate of imprisonment is much higher than other industrialized countries. And it made me think, you know, there are other ways of doing things. Other countries have different practices. Is that your next documentary?

NOVICK: I'm interested in other approaches, for sure, and I think the first step is to acknowledge that these are hard questions. These are challenging human problems. We're probably not going to find some quick, easy answer, but we should - we could, anyway - explore alternatives and other ways of thinking about it and at least talking about what we want so that we're not just locked into the system that we have. We don't have to go to Europe to find solutions. There are plenty of programs and innovative things being done right here in the United States, and we just need to shine a bit more light on them and recognize that we're never going to get to the perfect world here, and that's OK.

DAVIES: Lynn Novick, thank you so much for speaking with us.

NOVICK: Thank you so much for having me. It was a wonderful conversation.

DAVIES: Lynn Novick directed the documentary series "Crime And Punishment In America." It airs over four consecutive nights on PBS this week.

Coming up, critic-at-large John Powers reviews the new film "Paper Tiger." This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF GUY MINTUS TRIO'S "OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.