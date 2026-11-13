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Fill in the blank in the quiz: NASA will pay astronauts $___ to live on the moon

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: a possible answer, a wearer of garments, a recipient of a scolding.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
From left: a possible answer, a wearer of garments, a recipient of a scolding.

The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.
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