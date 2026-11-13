Fill in the blank in the quiz: NASA will pay astronauts $___ to live on the moon
The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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