Election Day 2026: Photos from around the country

Against a backdrop of deep political division and with the control of Congress at stake, voters across the country are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots for the 2026 midterm elections. From lines at polling stations to the anticipation and reactions as the results come in, NPR station photographers are documenting the election in their communities.
Meredith Nierman is the Senior Editor Network Visuals at NPR where she collaborates closely with NPR member stations nationwide to elevate photojournalism across the network. She brings over two decades of experience in visual media production and leadership for public media from her tenure at GBH (PBS and NPR Member organization) in Boston.
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers
Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning
Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.
A historic November deluge brought at least 22-30 inches of rain to Florida's east coast, with some locations exceeding NOAA's 1-in-1,000-year rainfall thresholds. As a powerful El Niño develops, the extraordinary flooding raises questions about what lies ahead for Florida's normally drier months.