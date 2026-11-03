© 2026 WGCU News
Alerting you when it matters the most
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water district declares partial flooding emergency

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:12 PM EST
Road closed for roadworks and danger of flooding with warning signs blocking driving of cars.
ANDRII BILETSKYI
Road closed for roadworks and danger of flooding with warning signs blocking driving of cars.

The South Florida Water Management District issued an emergency order Tuesday to address flooding in Glades, Hendry Highlands, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties caused by heavy rainfall from widespread thunderstorms.

Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for portions of South Florida. That's not good for already waterlogged portions of Florida.

In the span of 36 hours ending early Tuesday evening, more than 10 inches of rain had dumped across Florida prompting a partial emergency activation of by the water district.

Motorists were urged to avoid driving through flooded areas and to remember, when in doubt, it is best to turn around.

Beneath the floodwaters could be hidden dangers so the public is encouraged to not swim or wade in floodwaters if possible.

Those experiencing flooding are encouraged to report it by clicking here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f00c6bf0d5914299b0e697c391fe792c?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliveryhttps://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f00c6bf0d5914299b0e697c391fe792c?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you
Tags
Weather Okeechobee CountyHendry CountyHighlands CountyWGCU NewsGlades County
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU