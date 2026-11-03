Water district declares partial flooding emergency

The South Florida Water Management District issued an emergency order Tuesday to address flooding in Glades, Hendry Highlands, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties caused by heavy rainfall from widespread thunderstorms.

Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for portions of South Florida. That's not good for already waterlogged portions of Florida.

In the span of 36 hours ending early Tuesday evening, more than 10 inches of rain had dumped across Florida prompting a partial emergency activation of by the water district.

Motorists were urged to avoid driving through flooded areas and to remember, when in doubt, it is best to turn around.

Beneath the floodwaters could be hidden dangers so the public is encouraged to not swim or wade in floodwaters if possible.

Those experiencing flooding are encouraged to report it by clicking here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f00c6bf0d5914299b0e697c391fe792c?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliveryhttps://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f00c6bf0d5914299b0e697c391fe792c?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

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