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Susan Frantz wins Florida House of Representatives District 78

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:37 PM EST
Susan Frantz
Susan Frantz

A political newcomer is headed to Tallahassee after Lee County voters elected Republican Susan Frantz to represent Florida House District 78. The seat became vacant after former Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Lee County supervisor of elections.

Frantz defeated Democrat Dr. Cindy Banyai by 54%, according to the Lee County elections office. It was Frantz's first campaign for elected office. Banyai, meanwhile, was making her third run for political office.

During the campaign, Frantz identified affordability as the district's biggest concern. She also voiced support for Florida's school voucher program and Amendment 3, and said she opposed tax increases.

Frantz will represent District 78 for a two-year term. The district encompasses much of the Fort Myers area and extends into parts of Lehigh Acres and Island Park. According to the as Lee County supervisor of elections website, about 65, 638 residents voted. The Florida Legislature's 60-day regular session begins March 2.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsElectionsFlorida HouseFlorida House District 78
Elizabeth Andarge
Elizabeth Andarge is the Culture and Connections Reporter for WGCU. Have a story idea or someone she should know about? She welcomes pitches and tips via social media @elizabethandarge or by email at eandarge@wgcu.org
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
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