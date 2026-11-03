Susan Frantz wins Florida House of Representatives District 78

A political newcomer is headed to Tallahassee after Lee County voters elected Republican Susan Frantz to represent Florida House District 78. The seat became vacant after former Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Lee County supervisor of elections.

Frantz defeated Democrat Dr. Cindy Banyai by 54%, according to the Lee County elections office. It was Frantz's first campaign for elected office. Banyai, meanwhile, was making her third run for political office.

During the campaign, Frantz identified affordability as the district's biggest concern. She also voiced support for Florida's school voucher program and Amendment 3, and said she opposed tax increases.

Frantz will represent District 78 for a two-year term. The district encompasses much of the Fort Myers area and extends into parts of Lehigh Acres and Island Park. According to the as Lee County supervisor of elections website, about 65, 638 residents voted. The Florida Legislature's 60-day regular session begins March 2.

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