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Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline is Oct. 22; sample ballots start to be mailed

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election is 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Check with the supervisor of elections in your county for details on requesting the ballot.

Additionally, sample ballots are starting to be mailed outto all eligible registered voters who have not requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the upcoming General Election.

Voters are encouraged to complete their sample ballot and use it as a guide when voting in person during Early Voting or on Election Day.

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WGCU Staff
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