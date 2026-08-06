How evidence in teeth can trace the origins of Africans kidnapped during the slave trade

After Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807, it began intercepting slave ships on the Atlantic Ocean. The Africans on the intercepted ships were taken to the remote island of St. Helena where thousands died of disease and were buried in mass graves.

Their remains were only discovered in the past few decades when the island began construction for a new airport, spurring a decade-long project by the local community and researchers on what to do with the remains. The remains were eventually reburied in 2022, but a new study published in the journal Science has discovered new information on the origins of some of the people buried in St. Helena.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Hannes Schroeder, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen who led the new study, and Annina Van Neel, CEO and founder of the Tiekie Box Project, who worked on St. Helena for more than a decade on the reburial of the remains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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