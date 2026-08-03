© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Wildfires in Spokane lead to thousands of evacuations

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT
Chris Mutton, left, whose house burned in a wildfire speaks with Shane Maggart on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP
Chris Mutton, left, whose house burned in a wildfire speaks with Shane Maggart on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.

Firefighters in Spokane, Wash. have been battling three major wildfires that burned through more than 7,000 acres, destroyed some 600 homes and forced the evacuation of about 60,000 people.

The Old Trails Fire, the Autumn Lane Fire and the Fairview Fire are all burning near Spokane, which is Washington state's second-largest city with a population of more than 230,000.

Here are images of the areas affected by the fires:

Copyright 2026 NPR

The Old Trails Fire is seen from W. Northwest Blvd., on Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP /
The Old Trails Fire is seen from W. Northwest Blvd., on Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
A burned car smolders in front of a burned out home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images /
A burned car smolders in front of a burned out home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
Three members of the Spokane Fire Department sit on a curb in front of burned out homes in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images /
Three members of the Spokane Fire Department sit on a curb in front of burned out homes in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
A burned motorcycle sits in the ashes of a burned out home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images /
A burned motorcycle sits in the ashes of a burned out home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Wash., on August 2, 2026.
Dan Munson and his wife Suzi Munson stand in the backyard of their house on W. TIffany Ave. which burned in a wildfire, on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP /
Dan Munson and his wife Suzi Munson stand in the backyard of their house on W. TIffany Ave. which burned in a wildfire, on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
A burned structure smolders due to a wildfire, on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP /
A burned structure smolders due to a wildfire, on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Andrew Rowley watches Old Trails Fire from Dwight Merkel Sports Complex after evacuating, on Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP /
Andrew Rowley watches Old Trails Fire from Dwight Merkel Sports Complex after evacuating, on Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
A home on N. Victor St. and W. Lyons Ave. burned by a wildfire smolders on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak/AP /
A home on N. Victor St. and W. Lyons Ave. burned by a wildfire smolders on Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Tags
National News
NPR Staff
This story was compiled from reports by NPR News staff.
See stories by NPR Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU