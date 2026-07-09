First mailing of Vote-by-Mail ballots to domestic voters for the 2026 Primary Election has started

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office has begun sending Vote-by-Mail ballots to domestic voters for the upcoming Primary Election. Ballots for overseas and military voters were mailed on July 2.

All Vote-by-Mail requests from 2024 have expired, and the deadline for voters to request a ballot to be delivered by mail, for the 2026 Primary Election, is 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 6.

Vote-by-Mail ballot requests can be made online at CollierVotes.gov or voters can call in their request at 239-252-VOTE (8683).

Voted ballots must be physically returned (not just postmarked) to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 18.

The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their voted ballots one week before the due date to account for any unforeseen events such as weather issues and to allow for timely receipt and processing by the elections office.

Voted ballots can also be dropped off at any of the 11 early voting locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 8 through 15.

Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their marked or unmarked ballot to their polling location so it can be canceled.

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