Former Marine says military veterans running for office advance bipartisan politics
A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR