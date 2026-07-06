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Former Marine says military veterans running for office advance bipartisan politics

NPR | By Quil Lawrence
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:17 AM EDT

A former Marine says in a new book that military veterans running for office can bring Washington the courage to work across party lines.

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Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
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