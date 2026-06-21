Solstice marks start of astronomical summer in Florida

Florida is already several weeks into meteorological summer, but the official start of the astronomical season began on Sunday, marking the longest day of the year.

The arrival of astronomical summer comes after the state has already experienced a stretch of generally warmer-than-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation since June 1.

While many associate summer with the hottest temperatures of the year, the solstice is based on Earth’s position in relation to the sun rather than any type of weather conditions.

The summer solstice occurs when Earth’s tilt reaches its maximum of 23.5 degrees toward the giant star, resulting in the greatest amount of daylight of the year across the Northern Hemisphere.

The amount of sunlight on the solstice clocks in at around 14 hours across a vast stretch of the state.

Florida astronomical summer climate summary.

Although the amount of daylight begins shrinking immediately after the summer solstice, temperatures across the Sunshine State typically continue to climb for several more weeks.

The hottest weather of the year usually does not occur until later in the summer, with temperatures often peaking in late July.

The reason for the delay between the maximum daylight and the hottest temperatures is known as seasonal lag as oceans and landmasses take time to warm and release heat.

July is typically the hottest month of the year, with August coming in a close second.

NOAA Chart of astronomical seasons across North America.

Because Earth’s orbit around the sun takes around 365.24 days, the date of the year's solstices and equinoxes varies slightly.

The summer solstice can occur as early as June 20 and as late as June 22, with similar shifting dates for the winter solstice, as well as the spring and fall equinoxes.

Meteorological summer will run through the end of August but astronomical summer will continue through September 21 before the fall equinox arrives.