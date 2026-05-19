Lovebugs are back! But experts say the familiar Florida pest is a harmless nuisance

They may be one of Florida’s most complained-about insects, but lovebug swarms are short-lived, harmless, and even helpful in their early life stages, researchers say. Lovebugs are small, black flies that show up in large numbers across Florida and nearby states for a few weeks each spring and late summer, especially along highways and around grassy areas.

While many will have to swat them away while crossing parking lots or walking paths, or scrape them off front bumpers after a road trip, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) experts say that they are harmless to people and pets.

UF/IFAS Photographer/UF/IFAS File Photo / UF/IFAS Communications The lovebug, which is actually a fly whose scientific name is Plecia nearctica, migrated naturally along the Gulf of Mexico. It was first identified in southeastern Texas in 1940 and has since spread through the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

While their numbers can spike quickly, researchers say the insects are short-lived. "Lovebug adults live for a few days,” said Norman Leppla, University of Florida professor of integrated pest management and biological control. “They only last for a few weeks in any given location.” Guidance from UF/IFAS explains that lovebugs don’t bite, sting, spread disease, or intentionally target cars. Their brief population booms and seasonal swarms are driven by natural mating cycles and environmental cues.

“Lovebug larvae survive in suitable habitats to become adults at the same time,” said Leppla.

Their larvae play an important environmental role by helping break down dead plant material and recycle nutrients back into the soil. Gardeners and environmental educators can even use lovebugs as an example of how insects contribute to healthy ecosystems through decomposition.

Leppla warns that while insecticides and bug sprays work for other Florida pests like mosquitoes, they’re rather ineffective when it comes to lovebugs.

“Spraying insecticides can only kill lovebugs that are present. Lovebug adults blow downwind and collect on buildings as more fly in. Their movement depends largely on wind direction,” Leppla said. The large swarms nearly always quickly return from surrounding areas.

While a nuisance, encounters with lovebugs can be reduced. Leppla says that lovebugs are abundant in habitats where they become adults but almost absent in other locations.

There are a few good tips about the ubiquitous lovebugs that pester Floridians at two somewhat irregular yearly intervals:



University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences experts say lovebugs are a common Florida nuisance, but they do not bite, sting, or spread disease despite persistent public myths.

Lovebugs appear in short bursts tied to mating cycles and environmental cues like heat and vehicle exhaust.

Guidance emphasizes that sprays don’t work well, so focus on airflow, quick cleanup, and simple avoidance.

Homeowners can use fans, screens and closed doors to reduce the number of lovebugs entering buildings. Fans can help circulate the air and reduce lovebug problems because the insects are relatively weak fliers. Moving air from ceiling fans, box fans or outdoor fans can make it harder for lovebugs to land or gather.

For pedestrians, that’s shady pathways away from freshly mowed grass. Portable fans may also help create airflow that discourages hovering insects, and wearing protective eyewear can help reduce irritation.

For drivers, expect heavier swarms along highways, especially during the late morning and early afternoon in peak seasons. According to Leppla, “Lovebugs do not fly at night and are less active in the early morning and late evening.”

Drivers can use windshield washer fluid proactively in dense swarms rather than waiting for buildup and quickly clean bug residue from grills, headlights and paint soon after driving because dried residue can become harder to remove.

Leppla gives one last tip for removing heavy accumulations, “use a moist cloth or a dryer sheet for easy removal.”

Lovebugs may splatter windshields and frustrate commuters, but the insects are more nuisance than threat.

By understanding what attracts them, and what does not work to control them, researchers hope Floridians can rely less on ineffective pesticides and more on practical ways to manage one of the South’s most familiar seasonal nuisances.

ABOUT UF/IFAS The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents. ifas.ufl.edu | @UF_IFAS