Prayer festival calls for more religion in politics, not less

EMILY FENG, HOST:

On the National Mall in Washington, D.C., today, thousands of people gathered as part of a prayer event partially funded and organized by the Trump administration called Rededicate 250. I went down to understand what the organizers were looking to achieve and why many people traveled a long distance to come.

We're standing here on the lawn, pretty close. We can see the Washington Monument. There are people streaming in as we speak. People are singing in the background. They've set up picnic blankets, and they're all here to rededicate the nation, as they say, to God. We're going to be spending some time talking to those people at this event, attendees and a speaker a bit later, to get a sense of how religion and government are overlapping on the Mall today.

But first, right next to me is Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins, who's also here covering today's event. Jack, what stands out to you about this event?

JACK JENKINS: Yeah. A few things really quickly - first, the security here is super tight, bigger than I've seen for most events or protests or demonstrations on the Mall. But the other is - I mean, I've been talking to people in the crowd, and it is overwhelmingly evangelical folks, who identify as evangelical or with nondenominational churches. You know, visually, it's a lot of folks wearing USA gear, which tracks, given that this is supposed to be part of a 250th celebration of the United States - but also a lot of, like, crosses emblazoned on those shirts.

I spoke to one group of women who were all wearing one nation under God shirts, and they told me that they saw this as rededicating America to God and that that is long overdue. So a very particular subset of Christianity seems to be deeply represented here today.

FENG: Yeah. Who's speaking today? Give me a sense of the guest list at this event.

JENKINS: Yeah. So we have this mix of, you know, musical acts and, you know, kind of entertainers, but particularly faith leaders and government officials, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF SIREN WAILING)

JENKINS: So some of the government officials include Speaker Mike Johnson, who's a Southern Baptist, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who worships with a reform community that's evangelical, as well as Tim Scott, who is an evangelical Christian and the senator from South Carolina.

But the pastors are overwhelmingly a slate of evangelical advisers and supporters of President Trump. So that includes Robert Jeffress, who's a pastor in Texas who's a stalwart supporter of Trump. We're going to hear from Paula White - at least via video - who is a long-term supporter of Trump who also now works in the White House overseeing his faith office. And we do have some Catholic representation. But, to my knowledge, last time I checked, there was only one non-Christian on the docket, and that is a rabbi from New York City who also sat on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission. So there's a lot of evangelicals and religious supporters of the president represented on stage today.

FENG: And what does it mean that we're seeing more of this explicit overlapping between the role of religion and government? I mean, this is publicly funded. It's on the National Mall, and it's part of events to celebrate the nation's founding.

JENKINS: It's not unprecedented for government to have religious services and ceremonies. But what the critics have been quick to note, and folks I've spoken to, is that what seems to be happening here is not kind of a broad appeal to faith in general, but more to a specific group of religious Americans, particularly those who have supported President Donald Trump. Even some of the folks I spoke to, when I asked them what brought them here today, one of their first answers was, to support my president, right? And this is in a religious event.

FENG: That is Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service reporter. Let's go take a listen to what some of the attendees are saying now.

We're standing in line with people who are trying to get into the event. I'm with NPR producer Henry Larson.

HENRY LARSON, BYLINE: Hi Emily.

YASMIN TOBIAS: New York City.

FENG: Wait. You came all the way down from New York for this?

TOBIAS: Yes. It's a big group from our church that's here, thank God. We're from the Light of the World Church, La Luz del Mundo. It's definitely a special event today. We are dedicating the nation to God. That's the purpose of the event.

FENG: What does Rededicate 250 mean?

TOBIAS: Basically, I believe in the United States, we have lost a sense of who God really is, and I think this event is looking for that purpose.

LARSON: What's special event today? Why is this such a big deal?

IAN CULLY: We were founded upon these Christian principles, and we have lost our way. It's about time we came back.

FENG: How have we lost our way?

CULLY: I mean, just look around. Like, we've strayed from the very things we were founded upon. Like, they're allowing homosexuals and murder of unborn children. There's that push for the whole separation of church and state thing, but it's when the state tends to do things that contradicts what the Word says, that's not where we can sit idly by. So it's a good thing that our leaders are seeking him first.

FENG: How has President Trump made Christians relevant again, by promoting these values in government?

VICTORIA GOMARE: Not in government. He separates it from the government because he's not enforcing it on anyone. It's not a regulation. It's not a law, but he organizes a program where we all can come together and worship God. And it's not by force. It's not a law. It's not a policy. It's not a regulation. It's free, and it's on Sunday.

FENG: I mean, it is paid for by the American taxpayer, though.

GOMARE: It is paid for by the America, but it's not a regulation, like a law that it must be enforced, right?

FENG: That was Yasmin Tobias (ph), Ian Cully (ph) and Victoria Gomare (ph). They told us this event was an important historical moment. They wanted to be here in person and to hear speakers like Secretary Pete Hegseth.

PETE HEGSETH: Amid all the bleak nights, the loss and despair, the lack of proper support, George Washington performed a profound act. He prayed.

FENG: Also on the stage today was Eric Metaxas, author of a forthcoming book that proposes the American Revolution was more deeply rooted in spirituality than is commonly thought.

ERIC METAXAS: When Columbus first reached the shores of the New World, his first act was prayer to the Lord of Hosts.

FENG: I talked to him from NPR studios on Friday. He told me that while writing the book, he was surprised at how many instances many of America's founders referred to God and religion. And following in that vein is what he understands to be part of the purpose of today's event on the Mall.

METAXAS: The idea is to acknowledge God publicly. I think as we come up on the 250th anniversary of the birth of the nation that it's appropriate, historically speaking, to acknowledge that those who made these great sacrifices felt that they were unequal to what they were doing and that they needed God's help. It's fascinating to me how they make this clear over and over and over, that they felt that if God isn't with them, helping them, they can't possibly do what they hope to do.

FENG: I'm curious. Is that a Christian god?

METAXAS: Well, I think there is only one god, and I think that at the heart of the Christian faith, at the heart of biblical faith - I should say - is this idea of religious liberty. It's not in spite of what the Bible says. It comes out of it.

FENG: Last month, the senior faith adviser to the White House described Rededicate 2026 (ph) as a way to highlight, quote, "the history and the foundations of our nation, which was built on Christian values." And the vast majority of speakers and presenters at this event are evangelicals, Protestant Christians, Catholics. This is a very clear Christian focus. And I wonder if you believe this is privileging American Christians over other religious denominations.

METAXAS: I can imagine that people would see it that way, but I don't think it is. I think that if you really know the history of this country, you realize that some of the most vocal Christians of the Revolutionary era were also the fiercest advocates for religious liberty. I think most people I know today who are serious about their faith, they understand that idea. They wouldn't want anybody to see them as trying to impose their faith, but at the same time, they would want to represent that faith.

FENG: Since you brought up the Founding Fathers - I know your hometown is Danbury, Connecticut. I'm also from Connecticut. Danbury is home of the famous Danbury Baptists. And as I know you know, Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to them in which he talks about building, quote, "a wall of separation between church and state." And it's a critical text in this concept of American democracy, of separation of church and state. But you have argued several times that Jefferson didn't mean separation of church and state. Can you briefly explain your argument?

METAXAS: I hope I've never said that Jefferson didn't mean what he wrote. He did mean it, but what he meant is different than the way we have, let's say, in the last five or six decades interpreted it as meaning. In other words, when he spoke, what he is saying is that there are people worried that the state will encroach upon the churches, that the state will take a heavy hand and say you can't believe this. You mustn't believe this. You must believe this.

As he's writing to the Danbury Baptists, he's trying to put them at ease that somebody in the federal government will, for example, decide, you know what? Everybody in America has to be Church of England, and we're going to make a law in Congress, and then you Danbury Baptists, tough luck for you. He was putting them at ease and saying we will not do that. We have this sacred wall of separation between church and state.

FENG: I've heard you bring up this letter as an argument for why there should be more religion in politics, not that there should be a complete separation of church and state. So if you believe that religion needs to be in politics more, what would that look like?

METAXAS: Well, I mean, I have advocated for religion in public life. People - they will use Jefferson's phrase as a way of saying there shouldn't be faith in the public square. There's that fine line of - how do you have faith but not impose your faith? And so I've always said that anybody who believes in the God of the Bible - I would say, let's say it's 1860, and you say I'm very serious about my faith. Because of that, I believe in the abolition of slavery. And you see this through history that there are social movements, I mean, women getting the vote, the Civil Rights Movement - this comes out of people's faith. And so the question is, if you live out your faith, how does it not lead sometimes to politics?

FENG: That was Eric Metaxas, a speaker at the event and author of the book, "Revolution: The Birth Of The Greatest Nation In The History Of The World." Talking with him helped me understand the argument organizers hope to convince people of today, that the Founding Fathers derive the tenets of America's revolution from their Christian faith.

But many religious scholars disagree with this reading of history, as Matthew D. Taylor, an author and visiting scholar at Georgetown University's Center on Faith and Justice, explained on NPR's Weekend Edition.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

MATTHEW D TAYLOR: The era of the Founding Fathers was a very secular era. It was very much influenced by the Enlightenment. And most of the Founding Fathers were very much shaped by that kind of enlightenment philosophy, and that's why they talked about ideas like the separation of church and state or the disestablishment of religion. In fact, the founding of the U.S. was a grand experiment in separating religion out from the functioning and identity of the state.

FENG: Back at Rededicate 250 on the Mall, omnipresent iconography of the founders and Christianity was a visual reminder of the desire for greater fusion rather than separation, like at a mobile museum funded by the same private/public organization that put on today's event.

LARSON: So we're walking up to a freedom truck.

FENG: It's got a painting of Washington crossing the Delaware on the side, celebrating 250 years of the American spirit. Interesting. The foundational principles of America are rooted in the Western and Judeo-Christian traditions that the colonists inherited through their British roots.

ED MORGAN: I'm Ed Morgan (ph).

LARSON: And Ed, why are you here today?

MORGAN: I did my final reenlistment in the Navy, and it matched up with the rededication. So we figured we would do the whole thing. Well, I do think that this country was definitely inspired, led by God in its founding. The problems that I - that we have as a country, I believe, have come from us straying from the Lord, his Word.

FENG: Straying how?

MORGAN: The lack of unity, the cultural decay, in some cases - without the Lord's guidance, you know, there was no logical reason we should have won our independence. You had the divine protection of General Washington. They (ph) never hit him.

FENG: You mean God protected him.

MORGAN: Yes. Yes, I believe, much like he has protected President Trump.

FENG: The intertwining of governance and religion was, for Ed Morgan, welcome. This messaging does face headwinds among the general public, though. A new Pew Research poll said that more than half of Americans say they do not want their government to stop enforcing separation of church and state, and less than 20% think the government should declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S., although that number is on the rise.

As we left the Rededicate 250 event, we saw a group of counterprotesters not far from the freedom trucks. People were holding signs and one held up a rainbow flag. I spoke with a man named Don Powell (ph) about why he was there.

DON POWELL: I don't think my government, which was founded on separation of church and state, should be funding multimillion dollars' worth of church and state stuff.

FENG: Right.

But the money has been spent. Kicking off what the president has promised will be more large-scale patriotic celebrations of America's 250th birthday this summer.

(SOUNDBITE JUNG KOOK AND JACK HARLOW SONG, "3D") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.